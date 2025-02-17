Tampa’s Own Linda Hurtado Bond Releases a Brand New Novel, All the Captive Girls

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmy-winning journalist and author Linda Hurtado Bond has unveiled her sixth novel, All the Captive Girls , a gripping investigative thriller set against the vibrant and historic backdrop of Tampa, Florida. This compelling story explores Tampa’s iconic locations, from the Gasparilla events to Ybor City’s underground tunnels, while tackling timely themes like artificial intelligence and the dangers of deepfakes.The novel follows TV news crime reporter Mari Alvarez as she races to stop a serial killer who uses AI to implicate her in a string of crimes. As her loved ones become targets and are held captive, Mari must navigate a high-stakes game to unmask the killer while confronting the unsettling realities of modern technology and trust. What would you do if someone with malicious intent placed pictures and videos of you that look and sound real at crime scenes, turning the world against you? Now you’re guilty until you can prove your innocence! It can happen today. All the Captive Girls weaves a thrilling narrative that combines Tampa’s unique culture with a thought-provoking look at innovation and morality.“This book pays tribute to Tampa while tackling the urgent issue of AI and deepfakes,” Bond said. “It’s a story rooted in suspense and the unique spirit of this city. Plus, who doesn’t love a pirate adventure?”Bond’s storytelling is shaped by her extensive career as an Emmy-winning journalist. With over two decades of experience reporting on both local and national events, she has covered countless human-interest stories that highlight the complexities of society. Her work as a Tampa-based television news anchor has given her an intimate understanding of the city’s culture and history, which she masterfully integrates into her novels. Bond’s dedication to exploring themes of justice, resilience, and humanity makes her work both captivating and relatable.All the Captive Girls, receiving 5-star reviews on NetGalley and Goodreads , are now available for pre-order and will be officially released on February 17, 2025. For more information, visit www.lindabond.com

