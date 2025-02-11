Patriots wheelchair team helps Veterans get in the game

VA Boston’s recreation therapy department, in collaboration with Adaptive Sports New England and the New England Patriots Wheelchair Football Team, hosted an introductory Veterans Wheelchair Football Clinic at the Brockton VA campus.

During the clinic, 17 Veterans received hands-on instruction from Vernon Crawford, former New England Patriots linebacker. Assisting were members of the Patriots Wheelchair Football Team Omar Benitez, Jon Brace and Joe LeMar.

Participants learned essential wheelchair football skills, including controlling a sports wheelchair, throwing a spiral, running routes and defensive techniques.

Pictured above, Patriots Wheelchair Football Team member No. 35 Omar Benitez attempts to intercept a football passed from Mark Zacheis, Army Veteran, while No. 4 team captain Joe LeMar, and Joseph Kozaczka, Navy Veteran, assist.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to both serve our local Veterans as well as spread the sport of wheelchair football throughout the area,” said Sam Bernstein, coach for the Patriots Wheelchair Football Team and program manager for Adaptive Sports New England. “We are very lucky to have such great friends at Brockton VA who are willing to help us host a clinic like this.”

The clinic is part of VA Boston’s ongoing commitment to provide adaptive sports opportunities for Veterans. The recreation therapy department collaborates with local and national organizations to offer a variety of adaptive sports, including winter and summer clinics.

“By working with dedicated partners like New England Healing Sports Association, Adaptive Sports New England and the Patriots Wheelchair Football Team, VA Boston helps Veterans improve their physical, emotional and social well-being through adaptive sports and therapeutic recreation,” said Matthew Edwards, chief of VA Boston’s Center for Development and Community Engagement.

“Adaptive sports are empowering,” said Jenny Vulpis, adaptive sports coordinator for Boston VA. “They help Veterans build courage, push past obstacles and exceed their goals.” She added that the programs provide Veterans with a controlled, supportive environment where they can safely test their limits, develop new skills and experience the transformative effect of teamwork.

Get more information about VA Adaptive Sports and Arts and upcoming adaptive sports events.