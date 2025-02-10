Live Whole Health #260: Mindful breathing for calm and focus

Whether your thoughts pop all over like popcorn or you feel stuck in a single thought, you can benefit from mindfulness. Simply put, mindfulness is being present and aware without passing judgment. You give yourself the gift of undivided attention without criticism.

One way to find focus and practice mindfulness is through mindful breathing.

Try breathing in and out for a count of three. This may be a longer breath than usual, or perhaps it is shorter. With mindfulness, we are prioritizing ourselves. We are giving ourselves space to recognize what we feel in this moment. (Is your jaw clenched? What are you doing with our hands?) These are the thoughts we should notice without passing judgment; take another breath, in and out, for another count of three. If focusing on your breath is not comfortable, you can focus on a sound or an image.

Mindfulness does not eliminate our problems. For example, you may still feel frustrated, or tired. However, practicing mindfulness can support health and well-being, support lower blood pressure, muscle tension, and increased focus and concentration, all of which are welcome as we journey on in our lives.

We practice mindfulness not to cure our woes but to build strength, health and resiliency, which we can use for current and future challenges. Mindful breathing is our quiet superpower, always available to check out.

Join Angela Johnson, a Peer Support specialist from the Central Arkansas VA Medical Center, in this 3-minute mindful breath practice.

You can find more breathing, mindfulness and relaxation practices and the #LiveWholeHealth app online.