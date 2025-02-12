Little Books for Big People by Sharon McDougle Offers Whimsical Prayers Through a Child’s Eyes

Whimsical Prayers and Insights from a Child’s Perspective

CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author Sharon McDougle presents Little Books for Big People: Volume 1 , a beautifully crafted collection of prayers and reflections from a child’s perspective. Through humor, wonder, and a touch of confusion, this book provides readers with a heartfelt journey into the faith-filled musings of a precocious young girl.Written in poetic form and brought to life with brilliant watercolor illustrations by Tegan Alderman, Little Books for Big People invites readers of all ages to rediscover life’s lessons through the eyes of innocence. Whether humorous or deeply reflective, each prayer fosters a sense of spiritual growth and connection to God.“Inspired by the lessons I learned from my own children, this book is a testament to the simple yet profound faith of young hearts,” says McDougle. “Their prayers and questions have been a source of encouragement in my own life, and I hope they do the same for my readers.”A native of Texas, McDougle has been writing since childhood, crafting poetry and stories that speak to the heart. Little Books for Big People is a treasure trove of inspiration, laughter, and faith, offering families an opportunity to bond over shared moments of reflection and prayer.About the AuthorSharon McDougle is a Texas-based author who has been writing poetry and short stories since childhood. Drawing inspiration from her own children’s experiences, she seeks to bring readers closer to God through humor and faith-filled storytelling. She resides in the Houston Metro area and continues to write works that inspire and uplift.

Sharon Mcdougle's Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.