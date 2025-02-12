49% CAGR Growth Projected in Sustainability Markets: 2025-2029 Outlook

BCC Research Highlights Key Sustainability Markets Poised for Transformative Growth, with CAGRs Reaching Up to 49%”

Boston, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world continues to prioritize sustainability, BCC Research is pleased to present the Environment and Sustainability Report Collection 2024-2025, offering valuable insights into rapidly growing markets that are shaping a greener future. With industries experiencing remarkable growth rates, this collection highlights key opportunities in areas such as Green Hydrogen, Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling, and Energy Retrofits. These reports provide an analysis of market trends, technological advances, and regulatory developments driving industries toward environmental responsibility and sustainable growth.

The global carbon dioxide removal (CDR) market is projected to grow from $3.4 billion in 2024 to $25.0 billion by 2029, with an exceptional compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.0%. This rapid growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of technologies such as direct air capture (DAC), biochar, and enhanced weathering. Investments in CDR solutions are crucial for meeting climate targets and addressing carbon emissions challenges.

North America holds the highest market share in the market due to the presence of many of the leading companies in the market, its robust technology infrastructure, a surge in demand for CDR technologies, and increasing initiatives by market players to increase carbon removal and capture capacity in the region.

Key Players: Climeworks AG, Carbon Engineering, Arca, Global Thermostat

Emerging Startups: InPlanet GmbH, Mission Zero Technologies, Sirona Technologies

The global market for green hydrogen is forecast to expand from $5.2 billion in 2024 to $38.1 billion by the end of 2029, registering a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.7% during the forecast period. As a transformative clean energy solution, green hydrogen is revolutionizing industries such as transportation, steel, and chemicals, offering sustainable alternatives to traditional energy sources.

China is leading in electrolyzer development, while Europe, with a 57% market share, is driving adoption through large-scale capacity expansions in Germany, Denmark, and Spain, supported by strong regulatory initiatives.

Key Players: Orsted A/S, Plug Power, Bloom Energy

Emerging Startups: KEYOU, Hydra Energy, Ten08 Energy LLC, Hygenco

The global market for EV battery reuse and recycling is projected to grow from $8.0 billion in 2024 to $28.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5% during the forecast period. As millions of EV batteries approach end-of-life, the need for efficient recycling solutions is increasing. Recycling lithium-ion batteries plays a critical role in reducing resource dependency and minimizing environmental impact.

Asia-Pacific leads the global market, followed by Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Key Players: Guangdong Brunp Recycling, Umicore, Fortum

Emerging Startups: Redwood Materials, Lithion Recycling, Attero Recycling

The global hydrogen fuel cell market is projected to grow from $5.1 billion in 2024 to $11.0 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% from 2024 through 2029. Hydrogen fuel cells are revolutionizing clean energy solutions, especially in transportation and power generation. With zero emissions and high efficiency, they are becoming a critical component of the global energy transition.

Asia-Pacific accounts for 53.2% of the market, followed by North America. The growth is mainly attributed to the major developments and fuel cell capacity expansion in Japan and South Korea. Both countries account for significant shares of the Aisa-Pacific market, especially in stationary fuel cell applications.

Key Players: Plug Power, FuelCell Energy, Doosan Fuel Cell​

Emerging Technologies: Low-platinum fuel cells, Non-precious metal catalysts, Platinum-based Electrocatalyst

The global market for energy retrofits for commercial and public buildings is expected to grow from $134.7 billion in 2024 to $191.3 billion by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of 7.3%. Energy retrofits are vital for achieving net-zero goals. Government regulations and incentives are pushing commercial and public buildings to adopt energy-efficient systems such as HVAC upgrades, smart lighting, and building envelope improvements.

Europe accounts for the largest share of the global market.

Key Players: Johnson Controls, Carrier, Honeywell International

Emerging Startups: WattLogic, Inovues, Kestrix

