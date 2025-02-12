HouseWorks Achieves CHAP Accreditation, Setting the Standard for Quality in Personal Care

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HouseWorks Holdings, LLC, one of the nation’s leading personal care services companies, is excited to announce that it has achieved CHAP Accreditation (Community Health Accreditation Partner, Inc.). This milestone underscores HouseWorks’ commitment to delivering the highest standards of care across its key markets.

With this achievement, HouseWorks – focused exclusively on personal care services – has become the largest dedicated personal care provider in the nation to receive this recognition, reinforcing its position as an industry leader in quality and compliance. “By achieving CHAP Accreditation, HouseWorks continues to show a commitment to excellence at an impressive scale in personal care services,” said Nathan DeGodt, CHAP President and CEO. “We are excited to begin our partnership with HouseWorks by offering support in its mission to providing quality care and continuous improvement.”

CHAP Accreditation signifies that HouseWorks meets the highest nationally recognized standards. The rigorous evaluation by CHAP focuses on structure and function, quality of services and products, human and financial resources and long-term viability. Simply stated, adherence to CHAP’s standards leads to better quality care.

"This achievement is a direct reflection of our team’s dedication and relentless commitment to quality," said Mike Trigilio, CEO of HouseWorks. "At HouseWorks, we take pride in setting the bar high for personal care, and earning CHAP Accreditation emphasizes our unwavering focus on delivering the best possible care to the communities we serve."

About HouseWorks:

For more than 20 years, HouseWorks has provided older adults and their families the highest standard of dependable in-home care. HouseWorks’ proprietary BetterCare at HomeTM approach leverages personalized care services and innovative technology to guide the work of its caregivers as it helps seniors stay safe, comfortable, and engaged in their life – at home. HouseWorks is a leading provider of home care serving clients across Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Pennsylvania.

About CHAP:

CHAP is an independent, not-for-profit, accrediting body for community-based health care organizations. Created in 1965, CHAP was the first to recognize the need and value for accreditation in community-based care. CHAP is the oldest national, community-based accrediting body with more than 9,000 agencies currently accredited nationwide. Through “deeming authority” granted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), CHAP has the regulatory authority to survey agencies providing home health, hospice and home medical equipment services, to determine if they meet the Medicare Conditions of Participation and CMS Quality Standards. CHAP’s purpose is to define and advance the highest standards of community-based care.





HouseWorks Contact: Justin Carr HouseWorks, LLC Chief of Staff (603) 661-2173 justin.carr@house-works.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.