RH-ISAC Announces Agenda for the 2025 Cyber Intelligence Summit

The annual Cyber Intelligence Summit brings together cybersecurity experts from diverse backgrounds to address rapidly evolving threats

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) has released the full agenda for its upcoming annual Cyber Intelligence Summit, the premier event for cybersecurity professionals working in retail, hospitality, and other consumer-facing industries. Scheduled to take place on 7-9 April in St. Louis, Missouri, the conference brings together top cybersecurity leaders and teams to participate in interactive discussions and keynote presentations on safeguarding consumer data.

The 2025 Summit will offer three distinct tracks: Tactical, Operational, and Strategic, allowing attendees to tailor their experience to their role and expertise. Each track is designed to dive deep into the latest trends, best practices, and innovations in the cybersecurity field, offering practical insights to participants across all levels of cybersecurity management.

Presentations will cover a variety of topics, including threat intelligence sharing, ransomware prevention, supply chain security, cyber threat intelligence, advanced threat detection, and more, with the goal of equipping professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to protect their organizations. The presentation topics were guided by key RH-ISAC members who helped to develop the agenda.

“The RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit agenda will once again focus on the pressing issues facing consumer-facing sectors,” said Suzie Squier, president of RH-ISAC. “With the leading brands in retail, hospitality, gaming, travel, and consumer goods attending, the networking will be as unparalleled as the content.”

