Mayor Bowser to Announce Legislation to Protect and Strengthen DC’s Housing Ecosystem

(Washington, DC) – Today, on Wednesday, February 12 at 12:30 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will announce comprehensive legislation to protect DC’s existing affordable housing and ensure DC can build more housing in the future.  

The Mayor will be joined by Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert and Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Director Colleen Green to provide an update on the challenges facing the District’s affordable housing system and present legislative solutions to protect and strengthen DC’s housing ecosystem. 

WHEN:     
Wednesday, February 12 at 12:30 pm 

WHO:    
Mayor Muriel Bowser    
Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development 
Colleen Green, Director, DHCD 

WHERE: 
John A. Wilson Building
Ceremonial Room (Room 509)
1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
*Closest Metro: Federal Triangle*
*Closest Bikeshare: 14th & D St NW / John A. Wilson Building* 

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].  

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.   

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Legal Disclaimer:

