Dennis Smith Entertainment Introduces Club Jam Project Featuring Grammy-Winning DJ Babey Drew

Dennis Smith Entertainment announces Club Jam Project, an interactive DJ and live music experience led by Grammy-winning DJ Babey Drew

[Club Jam Project is] designed to bring together the energy of a DJ set with the depth of live instrumentation, creating a performance that fits a variety of event settings” — Dennis Smith

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dennis Smith Entertainment has announced the availability of Club Jam Project , a performance experience that integrates live musicians with DJ-led sets. Led by Grammy Award-winning DJ Babey Drew, this offering is designed for corporate events, private celebrations, and upscale gatherings, providing a mix of customized music, audience engagement, and a continuous live performance. Club Jam Project combines DJ mixing with live instrumentation , allowing event organizers to tailor the experience to their audience. The format provides options for a fully integrated DJ and band performance, standalone DJ sets, or live musicians accompanying DJ Babey Drew’s mixes. The experience can also incorporate interactive elements and webcast capabilities for virtual attendees, offering flexibility for different event types. For venues with noise restrictions, a Silent DJ option is available to extend the event without disrupting surrounding areas."We wanted to create a performance that offers flexibility while maintaining a strong connection with the audience," said a spokesperson for Dennis Smith Entertainment. "Club Jam Project is structured in a way that allows event planners to shape the experience to match the energy and purpose of their event."A Performance Approach Tailored for Live EventsUnlike traditional DJ performances, Club Jam Project includes elements that allow for audience participation and immersive engagement. The combination of live musicians with DJ Babey Drew’s curated setlist allows for a continuous performance without breaks, maintaining momentum throughout the event. This format also supports a variety of venue types, with a Silent DJ option available for events that have noise restrictions. Additionally, for events looking to expand their audience, the performance can be webcast to include virtual attendees.Club Jam Project is structured to accommodate different event styles, making it a suitable choice for both large-scale productions and more intimate VIP experiences. The ability to blend live music with digital mixing creates a performance that can shift between background ambiance and high-energy entertainment, depending on the needs of the event."The structure of this performance allows for seamless transitions between different musical styles and energy levels," said Dennis Smith. "We can move from a live instrumental set to a full DJ-driven mix without losing engagement, giving event planners more creative freedom when designing their entertainment schedule."DJ Babey Drew: Experience Across Live Events & Broadcast Entertainment DJ Babey Drew has experience in live event performance , music production, and broadcast entertainment. In addition to working with artists such as Diplo and Skrillex on their “Jack Ü” project, he has toured internationally and appeared on television programs such as The Grammy Awards, The Oprah Winfrey Show, MTV’s TRL, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Good Morning America, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Keeping Up With The Kardashians."This project takes a different approach to event entertainment," said Smith. "It’s designed to bring together the energy of a DJ set with the depth of live instrumentation, creating a performance that fits a variety of event settings."Club Jam Project is now available for booking through Dennis Smith Entertainment. Those interested in bringing this performance to their event can contact Dennis Smith Entertainment for more information.

Club Jam Project Promo

