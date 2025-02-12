Opening of Mercer County, W.Va., Disaster Recovery Center delayed on Wednesday, Feb. 12

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The opening of the Mercer County FEMA Disaster Recovery Center located in Princeton will be delayed by two hours due to inclement weather.

The recovery center will now open at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

Additional changes based on weather conditions may occur. Please check FEMA’s DRC locator at fema.gov/drc for up-to-date information.

The center is located at:

Princeton Disaster Recovery Center Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740 Hours of operation through Feb. 14, 2025: Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 noon

DRCs are accessible to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

Please note: The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance was Feb. 7, 2025. The DRC operations were extended through Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, to provide Mercer County residents the opportunity to speak face-to-face with staff about their disaster assistance applications.

Survivors do not have to visit a DRC to check on the status of their FEMA application. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4851 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

