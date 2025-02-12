Alium A-List Reveals The 20 Most Loved Marketing and Ecommerce Tech Vendors

New Report Gives Brand Buyers Insights into Vendor Ratings from 700 Interviews With Marketers and Ecommerce Professionals at Top Brands

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Alium released the A-List, a new report that highlights the twenty highest rated technology vendors loved by marketing and ecommerce brands. Alium’s research is the first of its kind, built on hundreds of in-depth interviews with leaders at top brands. Using AI to analyze these conversations and based on the actual 1-10 ratings from vendor customers, Alium has assembled the most accurate and comprehensive report of its kind.

“Brand leaders trust opinions from their peers. Alium surfaces honest and detailed insights from marketing and ecommerce executives at scale to give brand buyers an understanding of what it's actually like to work with these vendors,” said Jonathan Sherry, CEO and Founder of Alium. “The top twenty vendors in the A-List deliver significant value to their customers, differentiating them in a crowded and competitive market.”

The Twenty A-List Vendors Are:

1. Gorgias

2. Shopify

3. Hotjar

4. LiveRamp

5. Amplitude

6. Semrush

7. Attentive

8. Tableau

9. Loop Returns

10. Klaviyo

11. Adobe Target

12. Power BI

13. Triple Whale

14. Okendo

15. Tealium

16. Adobe Experience Manager

17. Hubspot

18. Iterable

19. FullStory

20. Salesforce CRM

The A-List provides breakout details about the top vendor qualities that brands appreciated most. Each vendor achieved their high ratings for different reasons. While some vendors got high marks for their ease of use and intuitive design, others excelled with excellent customer service or specialized features.

The A-List is designed to give buyers at enterprise and commercial brands a starting point for their buyer journey, aggregating the top-rated vendors across a variety of marketing and ecommerce categories including loyalty, triggered marketing, ecommerce enablement, measurement and more. The Alium platform provides the additional deep-dive insights that brands can use to inform their buying process at a level unmatched by any other resource.

Click here to get a free copy of the A-List

About Alium

Alium delivers buyer intelligence for decision makers by decision makers. Combining timely conversations with buyers at enterprise brands and AI intelligence, Alium helps companies make more informed technology decisions. Buyers rely on Alium to answer the toughest questions, get more detailed use cases and hear the honest truth about the technology that drives business today. Vendors access anonymous insights to better understand their position in the market, get feedback about their offering and understand enterprise purchase cycles.

Contact:

Emily Riley

emily@rileystrategic.com

914-330-1128

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.