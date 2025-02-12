Helium Market Size Worth $7.25 Billion, Globally, by 2031 Growing at 5.8% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Helium market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.8% during 2023-2031 Owing to strong growth of semiconductors industry. Key players are L’Air Liquide SA, Linde Plc, Weil Group Resources LLC, Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Messer SE & Co KGaA, Avanti Helium Corp, etc.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The helium market is expected to reach US$ 7.25 billion by 2031 from US$ 4.62 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Helium is an odorless and colorless nonrenewable resource usually recovered from natural gas deposits. It finds application in various end-use industries including aerospace, automotive, electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, power, welding and metal fabrication, and recreation/events. For instance, in aerospace, helium is used to purge hydrogen systems as a cryogenic agent and pressurizing agent for flight and ground fluid systems.

High Demand for Helium from Healthcare Industries: The healthcare sector is one of the primary end users of helium. Helium plays an important role in medical imaging, particularly in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners. It acts as a cooling agent for superconducting magnets that are essential for the machine's function. Helium also finds significant applications in cryogenics, wherein its extremely low temperature is utilized to preserve biological samples. The element is also employed in medical equipment such as lung ventilators, where a mix of oxygen and helium aids patients suffering from respiratory issues by reducing the density of the gas mixture.

Strong Growth of Semiconductors Industry: As per the Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales rose from US$ 45.6 billion in November 2022 to US$ 48.0 billion in November 2023. The sales increased at a year-on-year rate of 7.1% in Asia Pacific and other regions, and by 5.6% in Europe. Furthermore, China registered a year-on-year surge in the sales of semiconductors at 7.6% in 2022. According to the customs data of China, the import value of chipmaking tools required for the production of silicon wafers, integrated circuits, and flat-panel displays reached US$ 4.3 billion in October 2023. In April 2023, 101 listed companies in the semiconductor sector in China accounted for a total revenue of US$ 63.2 billion in 2022, recording a rise of 10% from 2021.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the helium market is segmented into liquid and gas. The gas segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

In terms of application, the helium market is categorized into breathing mixes, cryogenics, leak detection, pressurizing and purging, welding, controlled atmosphere, semiconductor, MRI, and others. The MRI segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the helium market are L’Air Liquide SA, Linde Plc, Weil Group Resources LLC, Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Messer SE & Co KGaA, Avanti Helium Corp, nexAir LLC, Renergen Ltd, American Gas Products Inc, Praxair Technology Inc, Nippon Sanso Holdings Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, PGNiG SA, Gulf Cryo LLC, and Advanced Specialty Gases.

Trending Topics: Electrochemical, inert gas, helium recycling, and liquid helium, among others.

Global Headlines on Helium

Avanti Helium Corp signed an Exclusive Helium Marketing Agreement with The Edelgas Group.

Air Liquide partnered with Laurentis Energy Partners, a clean-energy leader, to produce and distribute Helium-3 (3He).

Renergen, a South African Energy Company, launched its liquid helium production facility.

Conclusion

Increasing population, rising technological advancements, and evolving patient needs are the factors contributing to the growth of healthcare industries across the world. Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam are among the key enablers of the healthcare sector growth in Asia Pacific, which can be attributed to a significant population base and the rising number of pharmaceutical companies in these countries. Further, with the continuous expansion of the semiconductor industry, the demand for helium in various stages of semiconductor manufacturing is rising in Asia Pacific countries. It is highly used in semiconductor manufacturing because of its high thermal conductivity and inert characteristics. Helium's ability to rapidly cool down chips during the production process makes it irreplaceable as semiconductor nodes become smaller and more efficient.

