TA Teams Up with Highway to Enhance Carrier Vetting and Prevent Freight Fraud

Highway’s carrier vetting platform helps TA streamline carrier onboarding and safeguard customers from fraud

MANSFIELD, Texas, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TA , a leading North American 3PL provider, has partnered with Highway , a top provider of Carrier Identity® solutions. This partnership streamlines carrier onboarding, combats freight fraud, and reflects TA's commitment to safe, reliable, and transparent freight operations.

Since launching Highway in June 2023, TA has identified over 1,200 carriers that did not meet its rigorous standards. While not all those carriers exhibited fraudulent activities, they posed risks that could have impacted TA's reputation and operational excellence. By detecting and preventing such risks, TA continues to ensure that only the most reliable and compliant carriers are entrusted with its customers' freight.

“By combining TA’s people-first culture and our team’s dedication to exceptional service with Highway’s advanced carrier vetting capabilities, we’re continuing to raise the standard for providing safe, reliable, and transparent logistics solutions,” said Scott Schell , President and CEO of TA. “This partnership not only protects our customers’ freight but also reinforces our commitment to building trust and exhibiting transparency in everything we do.”

“Our vision is to build a marketplace where freight fraud is a thing of the past. Partnering with TA to design a customized solution for their diverse operations is another step in that direction,” added Michael Caney , Chief Commercial Officer at Highway. “By streamlining carrier vetting and onboarding, preventing fraud and double-brokering, and providing unprecedented visibility into carrier operations and equipment, we’re helping TA create efficiencies while safeguarding their customers.”

Highway's technology consolidates multiple datasets into a single, easy-to-navigate platform, empowering TA with tools to conduct deeper, more effective evaluations of carrier profiles. This integration enhances TA's ability to detect and mitigate risks such as fraudulent activity, insurance discrepancies, and operational inconsistencies.

“Before integrating Highway, carrier vetting required cross-referencing multiple sources and often left gaps in visibility,” said Chris Bahr , Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at TA. “With Highway, we can now identify issues like uninsured units or suspicious carrier affiliations in real-time. This not only protects our customers but reinforces TA’s position as an industry leader in safe and reliable freight solutions.”

Highway’s adaptability to TA’s unique operational needs highlights the impact of this partnership. The platform has been customized to support TA’s diverse business models, including its managed transportation arm and acquisitions operating under separate authorities. This tailored approach ensures that every division of TA maintains rigorous standards for carrier vetting and onboarding.

“Partnering with Highway is more than a technological upgrade – it’s a competitive advantage,” said Crystal Frontino , Carrier Services Manager at TA. “With fraud and cargo theft on the rise, this level of vigilance and customization sets us apart. Customers can trust that our carriers have been carefully vetted to meet and exceed industry standards, offering peace of mind in an increasingly volatile landscape.”

By pairing Highway’s state-of-the-art technology with a dedicated team of industry experts, TA exemplifies its “people-first” philosophy – leveraging both human insight and innovative tools to deliver superior service.

About TA

TA Services, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PS Logistics. Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas, TA is a North American provider with operations in Mexico, the United States & Canada and has been a cornerstone in the logistics industry since 1986. Specializing in a wide range of third-party logistics services including managed transportation, warehousing and fulfillment, multi-modal freight brokerage and cross-border logistics, TA continues to innovate and elevate standards within the industry. For more information on TA’s range of logistics solutions, visit https://www.taservices.com/ .

About Highway

Highway is a leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com .

