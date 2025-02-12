In Another Setback for Sig Sauer, Georgia Court Denies Request for New Trial Following $2.35 Million Verdict in Defective P320 Pistol Case

Federal judge upheld the jury’s damages award in full

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sig Sauer’s request for a new trial after a jury last June awarded $2.35 million to a Georgia man seriously wounded in 2018 when his holstered P320 pistol fired without him touching the trigger. According to the Court’s Order, the gunmaker failed to meet the burden for a new trial and failed to justify its requested reduction in the jury’s damages award. Robert Lang, the plaintiff, was represented in the case by Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky.

Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky attorneys Robert Zimmerman and Ryan Hurd headed plaintiff Lang’s legal team that successfully argued over the nearly two-week trial (Lang v. Sig Sauer, 1:21-cv-04196, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia) that Sig Sauer’s P320 that fired without the user pulling the trigger was defective.

“The Court carefully weighed all the evidence at trial before reaching its decision denying the post-trial motions filed by the defendant,” said Mr. Zimmerman on behalf of the trial team. “The jury heard and understood the evidence. The Court in great detail identified the significant record that the jury based its decision on. The only ones not listening, unfortunately, are those at Sig Sauer who refuse to change the P320’s design before more law enforcement officers and law-abiding gun owners are injured or killed.”

Attorney Matthew Bonham from Protentis Law also represented plaintiff in the litigation and was an active participant in the trial. Naveen Ramachandrappa, of Bondurant Mixson & Elmore LLP, serves as appellate counsel to the team.

A separate three-judge Federal appeals court panel in Ohio on January 27th issued an order reinstating another case (Timothy Davis v. Sig Sauer, Inc. No. 24-5210, Originating Case No. 3:22-cv- 00010) of a Kentucky man injured in 2021 by his P320 without the user pulling the trigger. Previously, a Pennsylvania jury awarded $11 million in damages, including punitive damages, to another P320 victim, George Abrahams, following a trial in state court.

The firm continues to uncover more instances of unintended discharges. Its clients seek to hold Sig Sauer accountable for the defectively designed gun, and call upon the company to take safety-related actions similar to its competitors to avoid injuring or killing other victims. The P320 has been the subject of controversy, litigation, and media scrutiny for years. Additional related information on the Sig Sauer litigation – and the gun’s troubled history - can be found at www.SMB_SigSauerCases.

