Staffbase announces 2025 Comms Club 12-city event series for Internal Communicators

Exclusive networking and learning events coming to cities across North America; Staffbase announces investment of $1.2MM for Internal Comms innovation, awarding $100K at each event.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffbase , the fastest growing employee communications cloud platform is excited to announce the launch of the 2025 Comms Club, a 12-city event series designed exclusively for internal communications (IC) professionals. This free, half-day event series is tailored to help IC leaders connect, learn, and grow within a community of like-minded professionals, communication experts and industry leaders.

In today’s corporate world, internal communicators are key to business success—yet their impact is often overlooked, and they aren’t taken as seriously as they should be. Without a strong platform to amplify their messages, their contributions often go unheard, limiting their ability to drive meaningful change. Staffbase is doubling down on its commitment to support, empower, and celebrate IC professionals by providing not just an industry-leading platform but also valuable educational and networking opportunities like Comms Club.

What to Expect at Comms Club

Comms Club events are small, intentional, and designed for impact. Each session is all about:

Exploring industry shifts – Gain insights from industry experts on how AI and the rise of internal comms are reshaping the landscape or the deeper purpose of internal communications.

Gain insights from industry experts on how AI and the rise of internal comms are reshaping the landscape or the deeper purpose of internal communications. Addressing real challenges – Participate in open conversations during our fireside chat, where IC professionals will tackle the biggest pain points in the industry, and dive into a hands-on workshop to brainstorm practical solutions.

Participate in open conversations during our fireside chat, where IC professionals will tackle the biggest pain points in the industry, and dive into a hands-on workshop to brainstorm practical solutions. Building lasting connections – Engage in candid discussions, swap strategies, and wrap up the day with cocktails and networking activities, leaving with fresh perspectives and valuable industry relationships.



12 cities, 12 opportunities to connect with communicators

Comms Club will take place in key locations across North America throughout 2025:

March 4 – Seattle, WA

March 27 – New York City, NY

April 1 – Houston, TX

April 8 – Toronto, CAN

April 24 – Los Angeles, CA

April 30 – Dallas, TX

September 10 – Cincinnati, OH

September 16 – Minneapolis, MN

October 7 – Philadelphia, PA

October 21 – Detroit, MI

October 28 – Chicago, IL

November 6 – Baltimore, MD

Introducing the Strategic Communicator $1,200,000 Grant

To empower the internal communications (IC) community, Staffbase is awarding $100,000 worth of software licenses to a lucky winner at each event - an opportunity to revolutionize an organization’s internal communications strategy. This Strategic Communicator Grant represents a 1.2 million-dollar investment in Staffbase software, fueling 12 North American enterprises to elevate their internal communications and drive tangible business impact in 2025.

If you’re an internal comms professional looking to expand your knowledge, network, and impact, Comms Club is the place to be.

To register for Comms Club in your city, please visit https://staffbase.com/en/comms-club-north-america

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the fastest growing employee communications cloud, equipping many of the world's leading companies with solutions to inspire every employee with motivating communication. With over 2000 customers, Staffbase helps organizations such as Adidas, Alaska Airlines, Audi, Blue Apron, DHL, and Whataburger to inspire their people to achieve great things together.

Staffbase connects companies with their employees through a branded employee app, intranet, email, SMS, digital signage, and Microsoft 365 integrations, all of which can be managed through a single platform. In 2023, Staffbase was named a leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions. Staffbase has also received the 2024 Choice Award for Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms from ClearBox.

Staffbase is headquartered in Chemnitz, Germany and New York City.

Media Contact

Andrea Holland

andrea.holland@staffbase.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31268828-0b5e-46fa-af7f-650d03f89341

2025 Comms Club 2025 Comms Club, the 12-city event series for Internal Communicators

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.