Global Automated Blood Collection Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Share, Segments, And Trends

Automated Blood Collection Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Automated Blood Collection Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automated blood collection market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.29 billion in 2024 to $1.52 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to government programs to encourage blood donation, an increase in the number of product approvals, and a rise in the number of specimens.

What are the projections for the automated blood collection market?

The automated blood collection market is expected to see robust growth in the next few years. It is set to grow to $2.94 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 17.9%. The forecasted growth can be attributed to rising infectious diseases, high demand for blood donations, increasing demand for sophisticated blood collection, and growing preference for liquid biopsy testing. Major trends boosting the growth include technological innovations, the lowering of risks through automated blood collection, new product designs, innovations in portable blood collection, and product innovation.

What is driving the growth of the automated blood collection market?

A significant increase in blood donation is expected to propel the growth of the automated blood collection market moving forward. Blood donation has seen an upward trend due to several factors, including increased awareness about the critical need for blood in emergency medical situations, widespread blood donation drives organized by health organizations and community groups, and advancements in medical technology that improve the safety and efficiency of the donation process. Automated blood collection helps in blood donation by streamlining and enhancing the efficiency of the process. It reduces the need for manual intervention, minimizing human error and discomfort for donors. For instance, in 2024, the NHS Blood and Transplant NHSBT, a UK-based special health authority serving England and Wales, reported 119,371 new blood donations for the 2023-2024 period, showing a modest increase from 119,016 donations in 2022-2023. Therefore, a significant increase in blood donation is a key driver of the automated blood collection market.

Who are the key industry players in the automated blood collection market?

Major companies operating in the automated blood collection market include Abbott Laboratories, RHI Group, Siemens Healthineers, Becton, Dickinson and Company, CSL Plasma, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius KABI AG, Grifols S.A., Terumo Corporation, Nipro Medical Corporation, Greiner AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., ICU Medical Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Haemonetics Corporation, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Owen Mumford Ltd., Retractable Technologies Inc., Neomedic Limited, CML Biotech, Macopharma, Chengdu Rich Science Industry Co. Ltd., Babson Diagnostics, and Venibot.

What are the emerging trends in the automated blood collection market?

Major companies in the automated blood collection market are developing innovative products with advanced technologies, such as PentaPoint technology to enhance the precision and efficiency of blood collection. PentaPoint technology enables a more accurate and controlled collection process by using multiple entry points to minimize discomfort and improve sample quality. For instance, in April 2024, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, a US-based medical company, launched BD vacutainer ultratouch push-button blood collection set in India and the US. This innovative device aims to minimize patient pain and discomfort during blood collection, incorporates BD RightGauge technology, which utilizes a thinner needle, and BD PentaPoint technology, significantly reducing insertion pain. Additionally, the device features BD Push Button Technology, which decreases the risk of needle injuries by 88%. This advanced blood collection set's launch aims to improve patient experience, enable better vein access for clinicians, and reduce overall procedure times.

How is the automated blood collection market segmented?

The automated blood collection market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Arterial Sampling, Venipuncture Sampling, Fingerstick Sampling

2 By Application: Diagnostics, Treatment, Therapeutics

3 By End-Use: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Pathology Laboratories, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1 By Arterial Sampling: Automated Arterial Blood Gas Collection Systems, Closed-Loop Arterial Sampling Systems, Point-of-Care Arterial Sampling Devices, Continuous Arterial Sampling Systems

2 By Venipuncture Sampling: Automated Venipuncture Collection Devices, Robotic Venipuncture Systems, High-Precision Venipuncture Blood Collection Systems, Automated Venipuncture Systems for Plasma Or Serum

3 By Fingerstick Sampling: Automated Fingerstick Blood Collection Devices, Portable Fingerstick Collection Devices, Fingerstick Collection Systems for Point-of-Care Testing, Miniaturized Automated Fingerstick Collection Systems

What is the regional outlook for the automated blood collection market?

North America was the largest region in the automated blood collection market in 2024. The regions covered in this market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

