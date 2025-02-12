Veeco Ships Nanosecond Annealing System Targeting High Volume Production of 2 Nanometer Gate-All-Around Chips

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) announced today a NSA500™ Nanosecond Annealing system shipment to a leading-edge semiconductor company for high-volume production of 2-nanometer gate-all-around logic chips. The shipment occurred during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Equally as important, the company’s NSA500™ evaluation programs at two other leading-edge customers are progressing well with multiple applications being considered. Interest from additional logic and memory customers to evaluate Veeco’s system also remains high.

Veeco’s recently launched next-generation annealing platform expands the company’s overall opportunity in laser annealing to leading-edge applications in logic and memory. New applications include precise shallow anneals for 3D devices, low thermal budget anneals, and material modification applications. Compared to traditional annealing solutions, the NSA500 system is capable of precisely annealing relevant surface layers without damaging the underlying device due to its combination of short dwell times in the nanosecond scale and high temperatures.

“Shipment of this NSA500™ Nanosecond Annealing system is an important milestone given the growing need for annealing solutions with advanced capabilities for leading-edge applications,” commented Adrian Devasahayam, Ph.D., Veeco’s Senior Vice President, Product Line Management. “We look forward to supporting our customers as they accelerate production of next-generation chips for growing markets such as artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. The broad applicability of Veeco’s NSA500 system provides a significant opportunity to expand Veeco’s served available market.”

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

