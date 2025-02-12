Real Madrid Foundation and HP join forces to empower communities with digital skills and sport for good initiatives

Multi-year collaboration will start with projects in Spain and Indonesia supporting disconnected communities.

MADRID, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Real Madrid Foundation announced a strategic collaboration with HP Inc. to promote digital skills and sports for disconnected communities during a joint signing ceremony at Ciudad Real Madrid. This collaboration will harness the unique capabilities of both organizations to leverage the ways in which technology as well as sport for good can empower individuals and prepare them for the future of work. The multi-year partnership is a component of the global technology sponsorship agreement announced with Real Madrid C. F. in February 2024. This collaboration will showcase how technology, sports values, and education can work together to generate positive and lasting change in the world.

“These projects exemplify the global impact of this alliance, which will seek to empower vulnerable communities through access to sports and technological education, strengthening both individuals and their communities with essential values such as effort, overcoming challenges, and teamwork.” said Alvaro Arbeloa, the Real Madrid ambassador and coach of the Juvenil A youth team. “By bringing its technology expertise to our two existing projects in Spain and Indonesia, HP will be helping the local NGOs to enhance their support to their communities by providing access to future-critical skills.”

HP will provide technology and digital solutions to the Real Madrid Foundation's socio-sports programs in Spain and Indonesia, including the HP Foundation’s free business skills platform, HP LIFE.

Initially, HP will support the following programs:

Spain, Red Cross, Madrid: The sports-based program for homeless people of the Real Madrid Foundation that takes place in the Temporary Care Center (CAT) of San Blas, managed by the Red Cross in agreement with the Madrid City supports unemployed and immigrant individuals facing social exclusion. Real Madrid Foundation focuses particularly on improving the psychological well-being of the participants through regular sports practice, utilizing its unique methodology. HP will provide access to hardware, digital literacy, and skills curriculum via HP LIFE .



The sports-based program for homeless people of the Real Madrid Foundation that takes place in the Temporary Care Center (CAT) of San Blas, managed by the Red Cross in agreement with the Madrid City supports unemployed and immigrant individuals facing social exclusion. Real Madrid Foundation focuses particularly on improving the psychological well-being of the participants through regular sports practice, utilizing its unique methodology. HP will provide access to hardware, digital literacy, and skills curriculum via . Indonesia, Harapan Project: The Harapan Project aims to improve education for learners aged from 9 to 17-years-old, based in nine villages in the Hu'u district, Sumbawa, Indonesia. Real Madrid Foundation provides support via its Social Sports School program designed to improve their health through the practice of sport and foster values such as respect, autonomy, equality, self-esteem, health, motivation, and teamwork. Thanks to HP’s support, learners will be able to access technology via HP’s cutting-edge PCs and solutions for education and digital skills content developed in collaboration with Girl Rising, an HP partner supporting students and teachers with inclusive curriculum and innovative technology solutions.



“This partnership is a beautiful example of the power of teamwork, and what it means to be stronger, together. We are honored to partner with Real Madrid Foundation and support these deeply impactful initiatives,” said Michele Malejki, Global Head of Social Impact, HP Inc., and Executive Director, HP Foundation. “At HP, we are dedicated to closing the digital divide for adolescents and adults so they can have the critical skills needed to participate and thrive in an increasingly digital economy.”

About Real Madrid Foundation

The Real Madrid Foundation, established in 1997, is the entity through which Real Madrid C.F. channels its social commitment, representing The Soul of the Club. Its mission is to promote the values of sport as an educational and social inclusion tool, fostering the comprehensive development of children and young people while preserving the club’s historical heritage.

With the vision of becoming a universal benchmark in using sport for integration, the Foundation operates in more than 100 countries across five continents, guided by values such as self-esteem, autonomy, teamwork, equality, motivation, respect, and health.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.hp.com.

