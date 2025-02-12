Limitless X Holdings Inc. Chairman & CEO Jas Mathur Launches First-Ever Limitless Wellness House In Medellín, Colombia with Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good and Expofitness

Medellín, Colombia, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIMITLESS X HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCQB: LIMX) – Limitless Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Limitless X Holdings Inc. is please to announce launch of its first-ever ‘Limitless Wellness House’ in collaboration with Honor Culture, (an app that goes far beyond just fitness and weight loss) founded by esteemed actors and wellness advocates Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors. This milestone follows the recent trademark filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on February 7, 2025 by Limitless X.

Medellín stands as the first choice for Limitless Wellness House as it presents an unparalleled union of health, wellness and cultural energy. Medellín serves as the ideal setting due to its eternal springlike weather that enables continuous outdoor fitness activities throughout the year. The location offers natural healing facilities which include thermal springs together with stunning mountainous regions.

Expofitness serves as a flagship event for Medellín's fitness scene which connects to multiple fitness centers and series of outdoor workout opportunities that unite the community in wellness. Fresh nutritional food combined with Medellín's developing position as a global wellness hub confirms its position as the ideal location for Limitless Wellness House.

Limitless Wellness House introduces a pioneering concept—a dynamic content creation hub and brand activation platform. The launch, coinciding with Colombia’s Wellness Week 2025, will offer an immersive experience that seamlessly integrates fitness, holistic health, and cultural engagement. This groundbreaking initiative is designed to foster personal transformation through curated wellness experiences and community-driven engagements.



Key Events During the Medellín Launch:

Exclusive Fitness & Wellness Session – Personalized wellness experiences at Limitless Wellness House.

Wellness Day at El Encanto – Featuring Body and Breath Profound Liberation techniques and rejuvenating thermal spring therapies.

Community Engagement in Comuna 13 – A special fitness session led by Jonathan Majors, combining movement with cultural immersion.

Exploration of Medellín’s Iconic Landmarks – Guided visits to renowned sites including Pueblito Paisa and Botero Park.

Participation at Expofitness – Engaging with industry leaders at the B2B Day and tradeshow, fostering innovation within the wellness and fitness sector.





The Future for Limitless Wellness House:

Our mission is to inspire and empower individuals to embrace a holistic and exciting approach to health and wellness. We believe that true transformation can only be achieved by bringing like-minded individuals together in a space that fosters growth, collaboration, and innovation. By expanding Limitless Wellness House to major urban cities across the United States and key international wellness and fitness markets, we are creating a global network of wellness advocates committed to personal and collective well-being.

About Limitless X Holdings Inc.

Limitless X Holdings Inc., is building a dynamic, value-driven and recession-proof ecosystem designed to help individuals “Look Good and Feel Great” by integrating health, wellness, entertainment, digital assets, community building, and brand development. The Company provides direct-to-consumer e-commerce, offering innovative products that empower people to reinvent themselves and become the best versions of themselves through the Company’s subsidiary, Limitless X Inc. The Company’s current products are focused on brain health, weight management and recovery.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or additional information, please contact:

Media Contact

media@limitlessx.com

Investor Relations Contact

investors@limitlessx.com

800-736-2030

