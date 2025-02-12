Fleetio Integrates with FuelMaster to Improve On-Site Fuel Management and Budgeting

Automated fuel transaction tracking boosts cost efficiency and curbs loss, fraud

BIRMINGHAM, AL, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio, the leading fleet optimization platform, announced a new integration with FuelMaster by Syntech Systems to help fleets track, manage and report on-site fuel usage. Fuel is a critical, high-cost resource that directly impacts budgets and service reliability, specifically in industries such as government agencies, schools and large construction operations, which account for 30% of Fleetio’s global customer base. These fleets power essential infrastructure, public services and community operations, making accurate fuel management vital for maintaining uptime and controlling costs.

FuelMaster's cloud-based system, FMLive, seamlessly syncs fuel transaction data from the pump directly into Fleetio, eliminating manual entry, reducing reporting errors and providing real-time insights into fuel consumption. This integration equips fleet leaders with the tools to monitor usage, prevent fuel loss and make informed decisions that optimize budgets while keeping essential services running efficiently.

Why On-Site Fueling Matters

On-site fueling offers greater control over fuel costs and usage, especially for fleets with high fuel consumption. By negotiating bulk purchase discounts and maintaining a consistent baseline price, fleets can prevent losses due to price fluctuations and shortages.

"Managing fuel at scale requires precise tracking and monitoring to prevent waste and control costs," said David Landoch, Sales Director at Syntech Systems. "By integrating our data with Fleetio, we're giving these fleets the automated tools they need to make smarter budget decisions and prepare their organizations for success."

Automated Data Entry

Manual data entry can lead to errors, gaps in budgeting and forecasting and increased vulnerability to fuel fraud. Automated data entry and reporting help fleets gain accurate fuel consumption and spend status, and reduce the risk of fraudulent activity.

Fleetio’s integration with FuelMaster eliminates the need for manual fuel tracking and reporting tasks by automatically syncing fuel transaction data - including cost, volume, fueling station and odometer reading - directly from FMLive to Fleetio. Additional benefits include:

Detailed Reporting: Access transaction information for each asset and fueling location for faster reporting of site, tank and cost trends.

Access transaction information for each asset and fueling location for faster reporting of site, tank and cost trends. Fuel Fraud Detection: Identify potential fuel theft with tank capacity alerts in Fleetio, paired with driver and pump access controls in FMLive.

Identify potential fuel theft with tank capacity alerts in Fleetio, paired with driver and pump access controls in FMLive. Cost Analysis: View fuel costs alongside maintenance data in Fleetio to see impact on total operating cost - including fuel expenses, repair costs, vehicle depreciation and operational inefficiencies - to support budgetary planning.

View fuel costs alongside maintenance data in Fleetio to see impact on total operating cost - including fuel expenses, repair costs, vehicle depreciation and operational inefficiencies - to support budgetary planning. Simplified Forecasting: Procurement teams can more accurately forecast fuel needs with vendors for monthly or quarterly purchasing.

"Fuel accounts for 50% of a fleet’s operating budget, and accurate, automated data is essential to effective cost management," said Wes Wamer, Integrations Product Manager at Fleetio. "Integrating FuelMaster’s capabilities into Fleetio provides a seamless way to monitor fuel consumption and overall operational data. This access in one centralized location optimizes fuel consumption, reduces waste and increases vehicle uptime.”

To learn more about how this integration benefits fleets, visit Fleetio’s Integrations Directory.

