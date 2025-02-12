REGENESIS’ IBIS Awarded 2024 EBJ Business Achievement Technology Merit Award

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Business Journal® (EBJ), an independent business research publication that has provided strategic market intelligence to the environmental industry since 1988, has honored REGENESIS with the Business Achievement Award for Technology Merit in 2024. This prestigious award recognizes the company's pioneering development of the world’s first Inline Blending and Injection System (IBIS), which sets a new standard for in situ remediation efficiency and precision.

"In a year marked by substantial growth and innovation within the environmental industry, REGENESIS has distinguished itself through the development of IBIS," said Grant Ferrier, editor of Environmental Business Journal and chair of the EBJ Business Achievement Award selection committee. "Their innovative approach to remediation technology addresses critical industry challenges, transforming how environmental services are delivered."

REGENESIS leads the industry in the successful completion of over 60 PFAS soil and groundwater remediation projects globally. And with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identifying roughly 120,000 facilities that may have released or handled PFAS, it is imperative that cost-effective and proven in situ solutions like REGENESIS’ PlumeStop® and SourceStop® colloidal activated carbon (CAC) technologies be efficiently, cost-effectively, and safely applied. The use of IBIS to apply CAC technologies results in rapid remediation without generating PFAS waste and liability which is associated with all current pump and treat approaches.

The introduction of IBIS represents the next evolution in the application of environmental remediation technology, specifically designed to solve complex challenges such as those presented by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). By automating the mixing and injection process, IBIS ensures precise, real-time blending of multiple remediation amendments, enhancing the accuracy, safety, and efficiency of environmental projects and speeding the PFAS treatment application process.

"The introduction of IBIS to the market is a game-changer for PFAS treatment," said Steve Barnes, Remediation Services Director of Operations at REGENESIS. "It revolutionizes the traditional batch mixing process, which has been prone to human error and inefficiencies. With IBIS, we can ensure consistent quality and control, reduce operational risks, and achieve better environmental outcomes with greater speed and less effort."

The 2024 EBJ awards will be presented at the Environmental Industry Summit XXIII, scheduled for April 02-04, 2025, in San Diego. REGENESIS will accept the award alongside recipients of the CCBJ Business Achievement, Lifetime Achievement, and 50-Year Company anniversary awards.

Founded in 1994, REGENESIS® is the recognized leader in in situ soil and groundwater remediation solutions and vapor intrusion mitigation technologies. Our patented products and services effectively tackle a broad spectrum of contaminants, including PFAS, petroleum hydrocarbons, chlorinated solvents, and metals. With over 30,000 sites successfully treated worldwide, REGENESIS collaborates with leading environmental consultancies, engineering firms, and construction companies. We serve a diverse client base, ranging from developers and insurance companies to manufacturers, municipalities, regulatory bodies, and various government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels. Our commitment to delivering highly effective and sustainable solutions addresses even the most challenging environmental issues.

