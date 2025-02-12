Seraphina Therapeutics Adds Nutrition Industry Executive Bruce Brown to Lead Growth Strategy for C15:0

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Seraphina Therapeutics, the pioneer in healthspan-extending nutrient research, announced an addition to its leadership team. Bruce Brown, formerly the End Use Market Executive for Kerry, joins the company to lead the growth strategy for C15:0, the first essential fatty acid to be discovered in over 90 years.

Bruce Brown joins Seraphina Therapeutics from Kerry Group where he led strategy and commercial responsibilities for the dietary supplement End Use Market. Prior to Kerry Group, Brown spearheaded all commercial activities and operations as President and Chief Operating Officer at Natreon, establishing a leadership position in patented bioactives and extracts for the use in food, beverages and dietary supplements. Brown’s early career started in the public health sector, notably serving communities in West and East Africa with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and The Carter Center.

Brown’s strong track record for leading, building, transforming, and growing nutrition ingredients will elevate Seraphina Therapeutics’ operations, positioning the company for continued expansion. In addition, Brown will continue to serve in his industry leadership role as Chairman of the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN).

“I initially became excited about joining Seraphina Therapeutics because of the groundbreaking science supporting C15:0, and the opportunity to translate this science across numerous consumer markets, with the ultimate goal of positively impacting public health and quality of life,” said Brown. “As the first essential fatty acid to be discovered in over 90 years, C15:0 has the incredible power to prolong long-term health and strengthen against age-related decline. In my new role, I look forward to making C15:0 more accessible to all.”

About Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc.

Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc. is a health and wellness company dedicated to advancing global health through the discovery of essential fatty acids and micronutrient therapeutics. Through rigorous breakthrough science, the company develops fatty acid supplements, food fortifiers, and nutritional interventions to strengthen cells, keep mitochondria working and advance cellular homeostasis to counter age-related breakdown. With its team of industry-leading scientists, Seraphina Therapeutics challenges long-held approaches to nutrition, enabling the creation of novel health products designed to support quality of life. For more information, please visit DiscoverC15.com and fatty15.com .

