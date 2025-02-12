Adial Pharmaceuticals Awarded New U.S. Patent Covering Genotype-Specific Treatment of Opioid-Related Disorders

New Patent expands patent estate covering Adial’s unique molecular genetic approach to diagnosing and potentially treating alcohol and drug dependence

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced patent number 12,221,654 was issued on February 11, 2025, by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

This patent expands the covered methods of identifying patients with specific genetic markers linked to substance use disorders and treating them with AD04, the Company’s investigational new drug product. The treatment approach involves detecting the TT genotype of rs1042173 in the serotonin transporter gene (SLC6A4) and administering AD04. These treatment methods are tailored for individuals suffering from disorders such as opioid dependence, opioid abuse, alcohol dependence, and other related conditions.

“This patent is an important milestone for Adial Pharmaceuticals as we continue our mission to create innovative, personalized treatments for addiction,” said Cary Claiborne, CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals. “Our research not only helps us understand the genetic underpinnings of addiction but also positions us to deliver solutions that are more effective and tailored to individual patients. We believe AD04 has significant potential to treat opioid use disorder and other drug dependencies in addition to our initial indication of alcohol use disorder. By combining genetic diagnostics with precision medicine, we aim to improve outcomes for patients who may not respond to traditional treatments.”

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients and was recently investigated in the Company’s ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing heavy drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at www.adial.com .

If you are interested in exploring partnership opportunities with Adial, we invite you to reach out to us (BD@adialpharma.com) to discuss how our joint efforts can bring about positive change in the millions of patients who are struggling with addiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding creating innovative, personalized treatments for addiction, understanding the genetic underpinnings of addiction, positioning the Company to deliver solutions that are more effective and tailored to individual patients, AD04 having significant potential to treat opioid use disorder and other drug dependencies in addition alcohol use disorder, improving outcomes for patients who may not respond to traditional treatments by combining genetic diagnostics with precision medicine and the potential of AD04 to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our ability to pursue our regulatory strategy, our ability to advance ongoing partnering discussions, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, our ability to develop strategic partnership opportunities and maintain collaborations, our ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund our research and development activities, our ability to complete clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected, regulatory limitations relating to our ability to promote or commercialize our product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of our product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our products, our ability to maintain our license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of our patent estate and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

