DP World to Open New Multi-Customer Warehouse in Miami, Strengthening Logistics Footprint

Strategically located facility will enhance 3PL operations, boost Latin American trade connectivity, and deliver end-to-end supply chain solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, announces the opening of its new multi-customer warehouse in Miami. Located in the suburb of Doral, the facility will provide customers with enhanced access to third-party logistics (3PL) services and seamless freight forwarding capabilities for the retail, e-commerce, medical devices, and dry food and beverage sectors.

Designed as a multi-customer shared space, the new warehouse supports inbound/outbound handling, storage, transloading, and specialized freight forwarding all under one roof — offering customers the flexibility to scale operations based on shifting market demands. The 107,939-square-foot facility is expected to employ up to 40 full-time employees, subject to customer requirements.

Glen Clark, CEO of DP World U.S./Mexico, said: “Miami’s prime location near major airports, ports and road infrastructure reinforces its role as a key gateway to Latin America. The opening of this state-of-the-art facility underlines DP World’s commitment to offering tailored supply chain solutions for our customers. By centralizing freight forwarding and warehousing operations in one strategic site, we’re enabling businesses to optimize throughput, reduce transit times, and increase overall efficiency.”

Located a few miles from Miami International Airport, the warehouse will be a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Certified Cargo Screening Facility (CCSF), which screens cargo before it's transported by air. The warehouse is equipped with robust security measures, including 24/7 surveillance, screening checkpoints, and TSA-certified employees.

The facility allows DP World to provide customers with a comprehensive range of services, including loading, unloading and transloading of ocean containers and rail trailers; loading and unloading of airfreight pallets and unit load devices (ULDs); onsite repack, overpack and crating; and short-term standard, bulk, and cool storage. Detailed on-handing services include weighing, dimensioning, labelling, and cargo sorting. The warehouse will eventually be certified to handle hazardous goods and be customs bonded.

The new warehouse will play a key role in solving a critical challenge for customers dealing with shipments bound for Latin America: staging pallets awaiting final commercial paperwork. By housing these shipments at the warehouse, businesses free up space at fulfilment centers, accelerate order throughput, and gain greater visibility and control over their global supply chains.

Terry Donohoe, Senior Vice President, Freight Forwarding, DP World Americas, said: “This new warehouse in Miami is a game-changer for businesses needing efficient cross-docking solutions for Latin American destinations. From handling domestic shipments awaiting paperwork to finalizing international consignments, we’re streamlining a key bottleneck and boosting productivity in our customers’ wider distribution networks.”

The launch of the warehouse complements DP World’s broader expansion initiatives across the Americas, reinforcing its mission to deliver end-to-end supply chain solutions for a diverse range of industries. By extending its network of freight forwarding and warehousing facilities, DP World continues to empower customers with innovative, cost-effective, and secure logistics services worldwide.

For more information on how DP World can streamline your supply chain, please visit www.dpworld.com.

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

