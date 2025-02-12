project44 extends partnership with HERE Technologies to power supply chain visibility

Since 2017, HERE and project44 have partnered to bring customers location intelligence for end-to-end supply chain visibility

HERE continues to be a Preferred Supplier for global location data on the project44 platform

Las Vegas – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced an extension of its partnership with project44, the leader in high velocity supply chain visibility to license HERE location services as a Preferred Supplier across project44’s platform.

To help manage the constraints of multimodal transportation, project44 will leverage HERE Location Services, including HERE Truck Routing and Search, to deliver valuable location intelligence. HERE Truck Routing offers traffic-aware routing that considers all physical and legal restrictions including hazardous goods, truck speed profiles, U-Turn avoidance, adjusted road hierarchy to avoid smaller roads, and more.

project44 provides a platform that connects, automates, and optimizes the world’s most complex logistics operations. With the largest and most connected logistics network in the industry, project44 delivers real-time visibility into over 1 billion shipments annually for more than 1,000 companies, including some of the world’s top brands. Operating across 185 countries, project44 enables shippers, logistics service providers, and carriers to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and enhance the customer experience. Through its High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform, Movement, project44 empowers businesses to overcome visibility gaps and supply chain friction, helping them achieve seamless end-to-end shipment transparency.

“At project44, we’re dedicated to providing our customers with unparalleled visibility and real-time intelligence across the global supply chain. Our partnership with HERE Technologies has been instrumental in enhancing our platform’s capabilities,” said Aron Kestenbaum Senior Vice President, Product at project44. “We’re excited to continue this collaboration, pushing the boundaries of innovation and bringing even greater value to our customers.”

By integrating HERE Search and Geocoding to Movement, specifically for Over the Road (OTR) operations, supply chain professionals gain enhanced insights from across the shipment lifecycle helping save time, resources and cost.

“We are thrilled to extend this partnership, which brings together project44’s High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform with HERE’s robust Location Services to create end-to-end supply chain visibility,” said Stuart Ryan, SVP and General Manager of the Americas at HERE Technologies. “Now more than ever, supply chain leaders recognize the value of shipment visibility – and how leveraging best-in-class location technology further optimizes end-to-end workflows and the overall customer experience. We look forward to continuing to work with project44 to bring more capabilities to their platform – and to help project44 and their customers best achieve their business goals through harnessing location technology.”

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for 40 years. Today, the HERE location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. Movement by project44, the only High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform, enables shippers, LSPs and carriers across the globe to reduce costs, optimize operations, deliver an exceptional customer experience and drive greater resiliency and sustainability. Having built the industry’s largest and most connected ecosystem, project44 provides visibility into over 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 companies, including world leading brands within manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas.

project44's commitment to excellence was recognized across organizations and awards including being named the Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant and as the "Customer's Choice" in Gartner's 2023 Voice of the Customer report, a 14-time leader on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, Google Cloud Partner of the Year, and SAP Pinnacle Award winner. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning offices around the globe including Amsterdam, Bengaluru, Kraków, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.



