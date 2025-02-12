Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on near-completion of Ph-Canada VFA

February 12, 2025
February 12, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON NEAR-COMPLETION OF PH-CANADA VFA

A key defense agreement between the Philippines and Canada is an important confidence-building step that will strengthen our defense cooperation.

This agreement will enable our troops to train alongside Canadian forces, enhance interoperability, and improve our collective ability to address security challenges, including external threats and humanitarian missions. This also underscores the country's commitment to strengthening ties with like-minded nations that uphold international law, including those covering maritime boundaries.

As we finalize this agreement, transparency and accountability must be ensured. The Department of National Defense and other relevant agencies should guarantee that the terms of the VFA align with our national interests and contribute to the continued modernization of our Armed Forces. I remain committed to supporting initiatives that safeguard our national sovereignty and protect the welfare of the Filipino people.

