PHILIPPINES, February 12 - Press Release

February 12, 2025 Bato Dela Rosa: I'm your fighter vs. drugs, criminality and corruption in Senate Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa has renewed his commitment to continue being a "fighter" against illegal drugs, criminality, and corruption should he be elected to the Senate in the upcoming 2025 national and local elections. A former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Dela Rosa said that he does not want to seek a fresh term in the upper chamber to become a politician, but an individual who will pursue policies that will make the Philippines better and safer. "I don't want to be called a politician. Dahil hindi naman talaga ako politiko, 'yung aking ugali. I am not always politically correct in all my statements, in all my actions. I am not necessarily politically correct. Pero galing sa puso, 'di ba? So huwag niyo akong tawaging politician. Tawagin lang niyo akong 'fighter,'" he said. "Kung sakali man ako'y tulungan ninyong makabalik sa Senado at suswertehin na manalo, itutuloy ko 'yang laban na 'yan," the Mindanaoan lawmaker added. Dela Rosa believes that combatting illegal drugs and illegal acts within the government is his life's purpose. "Ipagpatuloy ko 'yung aking laban—ating laban! Hindi ko ito personal na laban, laban nating lahat ito-laban sa droga, laban sa kriminalidad at laban sa korapsyon," he stressed. Dela Rosa and the other PDP-Laban senatorial candidates are set to launch their campaign on February 13 at Club Filipino in San Juan City.

Legal Disclaimer:

