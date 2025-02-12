Exploring the Trends, Key Players, Dynamics, and Regional Analysis of the Electric Vehicle On-board Charger Market

Allied Market

Allied Market Research has published a new report on the electric vehicle on-board charger market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The study predicts that the EV on board charger market , valued at $2.15 billion in 2019, will grow to $10.82 billion by 2027, reflecting a CAGR of 22.4% over the forecast period. The industry analysis provides important insights into prevailing business factors such as research methodology, market trends, key segments, primary findings, and key investment opportunities. This analysis aims to guide the stakeholders in understanding the industry comprehensively and making smart choices for prolonged success.The research uses strategic analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces framework to provide businesses with insights into key factors that influence customer purchasing decisions and industry growth. In addition, SWOT analysis in the research helps businesses identify their strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities while identifying potential market threats.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06307 Upcoming TrendsManufacturers in this industry continuously work on introducing new designs and technological advancements in electric vehicle on-board chargers that increase their utility and open new avenues for the competitive landscape.• Vehicle-to-Grid Mode: Currently at its nascent stage, bidirectional chargers with vehicle-to-grid mode are being designed to maintain grid stability during high load demand. The V2G mode allows EVs to act as energy sources and transfer energy back to the grid, which delays load shedding and improves grid support.• Wide Bandgap Devices (WBD): The introduction of wide bandgap devices into electric vehicle on-board chargers improves their power density and efficiency. Depending on the requirement, the choice of substrates to be used in the chargers varies from SiC & diamond to GaN & AlN. WBDs further eliminate the need for fast-recovering parallel diodes and low-voltage series MOSFETs in chargers.Buy this Complete Report (353 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Key Industry PlayersThe study presents the profile of top industry players and highlights their strategic developments, including acquisitions & mergers, agreements, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, and R&D investments, which help them gain a significant position in the competitive landscape.The major industry profiles include:• BRUSA Elektronik AG• Current Ways Inc.• Bel Power solution• Toyota Industries Corporation• Eaton• Innoelectric GmbH• Stercom Power Solutions GmbH• Delphi Technologies• Xepics Italia SRL• Infineon Technologies AG• AVID Technology Limited• STMicroelectronics• Ficosa Internacional SA• Hangzhou Aodi Electronic Control Co., Ltd.Regional AnalysisThe report studies the electric vehicle on-board charger market across North America, LAMEA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. While Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue generator in 2019, Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This is attributed to the region’s increased R&D investments and upsurged demand for EVs. In addition, stringency in pollution controlling policies is driving the demand for electric vehicle on-board chargers in Europe.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06307 Market DynamicsThe study highlights the focus points that impact market growth and helps businesses identify their operational niche to achieve success. Exponential increase in EV adoption globally has fueled the requirement for electric vehicle on-board chargers, which drives the growth of the market. In addition, innovations in battery technology have improved the energy storing capabilities of EVs, which fuels the demand for efficient chargers to support high battery capacities and augments the industry growth.However, lack of standardization in these chargers leads to compatibility issues across different EV models, thereby restraining the growth of the landscape. On the contrary, developments in ultra-fast inductive charging technologies and the integration of solar charging capabilities are anticipated to present remunerative opportunities for the market in the coming years.To sum up, the study by AMR on the electric vehicle on-board charger market is a comprehensive guide for the industry players to understand the changing aspects of this competitive landscape and make precise decisions that ensure their win.

