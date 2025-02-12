Rebranding Invizyne to eXoZymes Signifies a Sustainable Paradigm Shift in Chemical Production Leveraging AI-Engineered Enzymes

Rebranding Invizyne Technologies, Inc to eXoZymes Inc.

Changing NASDAQ ticker from IZTC to EXOZ

Introducing but not trademarking “exozymes” as a new scientific nomenclature

Monrovia, California, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Invizyne Technologies, Inc. - a pioneer of AI-engineered enzymes that can sustainably transform feedstock into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels, announced a corporate name change to eXoZymes, Inc. (“eXoZymes”) and that its common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol of “EXOZ” effective before the market open.

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name and ticker symbol change. The Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures (CUSIP) also confirmed the CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common stock will remain unchanged.

“In response to feedback from our stakeholders and us having to continually explain which kind of ‘cell-free’ technology our platform falls under, we’re rebranding to both bring clarity around our core technology as well as set us apart from existing technologies. In fact, we believe that our technology is so fundamental and has so much potential that trying to label it with existing nomenclature falls short, which is why we’re introducing ‘exozymes’ as scientific concept,” states CEO of eXoZymes, Michael Heltzen. “We view exozymes as the logical successor to synthetic biology (SynBio), as they essentially represent the missing last step for most SynBio projects: Scaling on an industrial level, which is fundamental for economic success but mostly has eluded the SynBio space this far.”

“For the first time in history, we now have the tools and insight to control and optimize nature’s biological processes, enabling us to replace traditional chemical production methods with a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative: Exozymes. Exozymes are advanced enzymes engineered using AI to thrive in a bioreactor outside of living cells that now allow us to efficiently transform affordable and widely available feedstocks into a diverse range of valuable small-molecule chemicals, including active pharmaceutical ingredients, nutraceuticals, and biofuel,” said Tyler Korman, PhD, co-founder and VP of Research at eXoZymes. “As an example of how combining AI with enzymes speeds up the development process, relatively soon we anticipate announcing a new chemical that we took from idea to actual production in weeks. That short development cycle is a paradigm shift in itself.”

About eXoZymes Inc.

Founded in 2019, the company has developed a platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insight to control and optimize nature’s own biological processes, enabling their partners to replace traditional chemical production methods with a new sustainable and non-polluting alternative: Exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes engineered using AI to thrive in a bioreactor outside of living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions to more efficiently transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cellular environments, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the natural successor to most synthetic biology projects.

Inspired by insights from four recent Nobel Prizes in Chemistry, this technological platform ushers in the exozyme era - a paradigm shift in chemical production by introducing scalable and sustainable exozyme biosolutions.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced “exozymes” (エキソザイム in Japanese katakana) as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption.

Learn more on exozymes.com.



