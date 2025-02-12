CROX CLASS ACTION REPORT: Crocs, Inc. is being Sued for Securities Fraud; Investors are Urged to Contact BFA Law by March 24 Deadline (NASDAQ:CROX)

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until March 24, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors who purchased Crocs common stock. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware and is captioned Carretta v. Crocs, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-00096.

Why was Crocs Sued for Securities Fraud?

Crocs is a casual lifestyle footwear brand. In February 2022, the Company completed its acquisition of HEYDUDE, a footwear brand focusing on casual, comfortable, and lightweight footwear. As alleged, Crocs’s CEO, Andrew Rees, assured investors that Crocs would not “play the game of forcing inventory into [wholesalers] and getting them overstocked.”

However, in truth, it is alleged that HEYDUDE’s revenue growth for 2022 was driven, in large part, by Crocs’s efforts to aggressively stock its third-party wholesaler pipeline with HEYDUDE products, regardless of the level of retail demand being experienced by those wholesalers.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On April 27, 2023, the Company revealed that much of HEYDUDE’s revenue growth in 2022 was attributable to efforts to stock the Company’s wholesale partners with HEYDUDE products and was not necessarily indicative of actual downstream retail sales. On this news, the price of Crocs common stock declined $23.46 per share, or nearly 16%, from $147.78 per share on April 26, 2023, to $124.32 per share on April 27, 2023.

Then, on October 29, 2024, the Company reported disappointing financial results for the third quarter of 2024 given continued struggles at HEYDUDE. Crocs attributed the struggles to “excess inventories in the market” and admitted that “if you think about this sort of [20]22 into [20]23 timeframe, in retrospect, we absolutely shipped too much product[],” calling that decision “wrong” and highlighting that a lack of product demand exacerbated the issue. On this news, the price of Crocs stock declined $26.47 per share, or approximately 19%, from $138.05 per share on October 28, 2024, to $111.58 per share on October 29, 2024.

What Can You Do?

