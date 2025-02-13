Sprintly Partners Paves the Way for top Egyptian Startups to Silicon Valley

Yousra Gaballah - CEO & Founder Sprintly Partners

Yousra Gaballah: "From Egypt to The Valley" Lays the Foundation for a Larger African Vision

It’s all about giving Egyptian startups a real shot at global success. With the right connections, mentorship, and funding, these founders can build companies that thrive on an international scale” — Yousra Gaballah

CAIRO, CAIRO, EGYPT, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sprintly Partners , a Silicon Valley-based Company specializing in empowering startups for growth and expansion, has launched the "From Egypt to The Valley" initiative. This program is designed to support top Egyptian startups to get access to the world’s leading tech and prepare to raise funds from Silicon Valley, the global hub for venture capital. This initiative is part of a bigger vision "From Africa to The Valley," creating a bridge for high-potential startups across the continent to access global investment and growth opportunities.At an exclusive launch event, attended by a distinguished group of investors and entrepreneurs, Sprintly Partners announced the winning startups poised to take their innovations to the global stage.The initiative was unveiled at Sultan Hussein Kamel Palace, Creativa Innovation Hub, with support from Egypt’s Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA). The event brought together key investors, entrepreneurs, and ecosystem leaders, underscoring the push to help Egyptian startups scale beyond local markets and secure global opportunities.Yousra Gaballah, Founder & CEO of Sprintly Partners, In her keynote speech, emphasized the significance of equipping Egyptian startups with the tools to compete internationally, stating:"This isn’t just about pitching to investors—it’s about giving Egyptian startups a real shot at global success. With the right connections, mentorship, and funding, these founders can build companies that thrive on an international scale.”The launch event welcomed prominent investors and business leaders, including Ahmed Luxor, co-founder of Shark Tank, Manal Amin from Tiye Angels, and Ghada Hammouda, Group Chief Sustainability & Marketing Officer at Qalaa Holdings, alongside representatives from leading banks and women empowerment organizations.With the goal of selecting high-potential Egyptian startups for a fundraising tour in Silicon Valley, Yousra Gaballah collaborated with top accelerators, AUC Venture Lab, Plug and Play, and 500 Global. Each accelerator picked its best 3 to 4 startups, and together, they curated a shortlist of 12 promising ventures ready to compete on an international stage.Also, her role as a mentor with Expert DOJO and Techstars has further supported this mission, enabling her to connect emerging businesses with Silicon Valley investors and has helped facilitate those key strategic partnerships. These efforts have strengthened ties between the Egyptian startup ecosystem and international networks like TechWadi, Expert DOJO, Techstars, and Y Combinator (YC), positioning founders for global growth.Beyond this initiative, she is also spearheading a corporate-startup partnership program in collaboration with Dream VC and Dala for Africa in Egypt, aimed at creating partnership opportunities between African startups and Egyptian private-sector players. Throughout her career, Yousra has worked with major global companies such as Amazon, Careem, and Vodafone.This commitment to fostering innovation culminated in the selection of three standout startups following a comprehensive evaluation process;InCurA Med (Co-founder & Co-CEO: Wisam Sarhan) – A MedTech innovator developing cutting-edge medical devices that enhance efficiency while reducing manufacturing costs. The company has already secured a manufacturing license in Saudi Arabia.Fincart (Co-founder & CEO: Mostafa El Masry) – A digital platform supporting SMEs in e-commerce, helping businesses streamline logistics and optimize financial growth.Stakpak (CEO: George Fahmy) – An AI-driven platform that empowers app developers by automating and enhancing software infrastructure management.What makes “From Egypt to The Valley” unique is its strategic, high-impact approach—aiming to match each startup with investors aligned with their sector and growth trajectory, ensuring meaningful engagement rather than just networking.The initiative went from concept to launch in under six weeks, covering everything from partner selection and competition management to securing key agreements with Silicon Valley stakeholders.With the ambition to expand into “From Africa to The Valley,” this initiative is set to unlock new growth opportunities for African startups on the global stage.

