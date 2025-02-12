Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market to Reach USD 85.5 Billion by 2035, Driven by Innovation and Regulatory Compliance | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The rise in online pharmacy sales in the USA is boosting demand for secure pharmaceutical packaging. Consumers now require tamper-proof, regulation-compliant packaging to protect medication integrity during shipping. Companies must ensure safety while adapting to direct-to-consumer delivery needs.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating a market size of USD 58.5 billion by 2025, surging to USD 85.5 billion by 2035. This expansion represents a steady CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. In 2024 alone, the industry generated USD 54.1 billion in revenue, reflecting its critical role in pharmaceutical advancements and regulatory compliance.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers increasingly favor plastic bottles due to their lightweight, shatterproof nature, and cost-effectiveness. These attributes ensure superior protection against moisture, light, and contaminants while allowing manufacturers to mold them into diverse shapes and sizes, enhancing storage efficiency and precise dosing.

Beyond safeguarding pharmaceutical products, plastic packaging plays a pivotal role in preventing contamination, damage, deterioration, and counterfeiting. It also extends product shelf life, making it an essential component of the global medication supply chain. With stringent international regulations governing pharmaceutical packaging, manufacturers are continually innovating to ensure compliance while enhancing drug delivery safety and efficacy.

The pharmaceutical plastic packaging sector is witnessing a transformation, incorporating a range of solutions such as plastic bottles, parenteral containers, and blister packaging. This growth is fueled by increased research and development efforts, the rise of generic pharmaceuticals, and the discovery of new packaging materials.

Additionally, the market is diversifying with specialty packaging, including bags, closures, labels, and associated components, further driving industry expansion. The trend of outsourcing to contract packaging organizations is also contributing to the sector’s rapid evolution.

"The pharmaceutical plastic packaging market is evolving fast with innovations in sustainability, safety, and compliance. Rising demand for eco-friendly materials and smart packaging is shaping the future." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).





Key Takeaways From the Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market

The global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market grew at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2024.

The market reached a value of USD 54.1 billion in 2024.

The USA is expected to maintain a CAGR of 3.2% through 2035.

Spain is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.6% in the European market by 2035.

Polyethylene (PE) is estimated to account for 27.6% of the market share by 2035.

Rigid packaging is expected to dominate, holding over 57% of the market share by 2035.

Key Growth Drivers Shaping the Future of the Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market

Increased Demand for Patient Compliance: Plastic packaging solutions, like blister packs and bottles, offer convenience, ease of use, and tamper resistance, all of which contribute to improved patient compliance and drive the demand for pharmaceutical plastic packaging. Advancements in Packaging Technology: Innovations such as child-resistant packaging, smart packaging with RFID technology, and active packaging that extends shelf life are fueling the growth of the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market. Rising Demand for Generic Drugs: As generic drugs continue to gain market share, the need for cost-effective, secure, and durable packaging solutions, such as plastic bottles and containers, is rising, further boosting the market. Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards: Stringent regulations regarding the safety, tamper-proofing, and sterilization of pharmaceutical products are pushing the adoption of high-quality plastic packaging materials that comply with industry standards. Sustainability Initiatives: The push for more sustainable packaging solutions, including recyclable and biodegradable plastics, is driving innovation and market growth in pharmaceutical plastic packaging, as companies strive to reduce their environmental footprint while maintaining product integrity.





Plastic Packaging Solutions: Transforming the Future of the Pharmaceutical Industry

The pharmaceutical sector is undergoing a revolutionary shift, fueled by the rapid expansion of plastic packaging options. As the demand for economical, durable, and lightweight packaging grows, plastic bottles have emerged as the industry's preferred method of assuring safe and efficient pharmaceutical storage.

Despite the inherent issues of permeability and interaction with specific compounds, advances in plastic pharmaceutical packaging are overcoming these constraints, paving the path for enhanced biologics and complicated medication formulations. Plastic packaging is setting new standards for pharmaceutical safety and sustainability by offering cutting-edge solutions for liquid, solid, and ophthalmic applications, as well as personal hygiene goods.





Competitive Landscape

Key companies in the worldwide pharmaceutical plastic packaging business are creating and introducing new goods to the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them collaborate and cooperate with local businesses and start-up companies.

Key Developments in Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market

Nelipak's factory in Derry, Northern Ireland, was awarded ISCC Plus accreditation in January 2025.

Gerresheimer purchased Bormioli Pharma Group's holding company, Blitz Luxco Sarl, in December 2024. This transaction places Gerresheimer in a highly strategic position in the pharmaceutical packaging industry, expanding the company's offerings and global reach.

Key Players in Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market

Gerresheimer AG

Amcor plc

Berry Global Group, Inc.

ALPLA

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

AptarGroup, Inc.

Silgan Closures

James Alexander Corporation

Nelipak Healthcare Packaging

MJS Packaging





Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation

By Material:

In terms of material, the industry is segmented into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyamide (PA), cyclo-olefin polymer (COP), cyclo-olefin copolymer (COC) and other materials.

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is segmented into plastic bottles, caps & closures, pre-fillable inhalers, pre-fillable syringes, ampoules & vials, blister packs, bags & pouches, jars & canisters, cartridges and others.

By Packaging Type:

In terms of packaging type, the industry is segmented into flexible packaging and rigid packaging.

By Drug Delivery Mode:

In terms of drug delivery mode, the industry is segmented into oral drug delivery packaging, injectable packaging, topical drug delivery packaging, transdermal drug delivery packaging, ocular drug delivery packaging, nasal drug delivery packaging and other drug delivery packaging.

By Region:

Key Countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa are covered.

