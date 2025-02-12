FDCTech, Inc. Announces Intention to Apply for Uplisting to a Senior Exchange

The Company believes uplisting to a senior exchange will enhance liquidity, expand our investor base, and provide greater access to capital markets

Irvine, CA, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," PINK: FDCT ), a fintech-driven company specializing in acquiring and integrating small—to mid-size legacy financial services firms, proudly announces that that it has engaged Lucosky Brookman LLP to assist the Company in exploring an uplisting to a senior national securities exchange such as the Nasdaq Capital Market or the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The Company’s engagement of Lucosky Brookman marks a significant step toward enhancing shareholder value and increasing market visibility. As part of this process, FDCTech intends to submit an application for uplisting and work toward meeting the stringent regulatory and financial requirements necessary for listing on a senior exchange.

However, there is no assurance that the Company will ultimately meet the listing requirements or that the uplisting application will be approved. Currently, FDCTech does not meet the necessary financial and regulatory criteria for uplisting, and there is no guarantee that it will do so in the future.

FDCTech, Inc.

FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC") is a regulatory-grade financial technology infrastructure developer designed to serve the future financial markets. Our clients include regulated and OTC brokerages and prop and algo trading firms of all sizes in forex, stocks, CFDs, commodities, indices, ETFs, precious metals, and other asset classes. Our growth strategy involves acquiring and integrating small to mid-size legacy financial services companies, leveraging our proprietary trading technology and liquidity solutions to deliver exceptional value to our clients.

