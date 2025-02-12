Safe Harbor Financial Originates $1,500,000 Secured Credit Facility for Missouri Cannabis Operator

Second Tranche of a $5 Million Loan Funding Package to Refinance High-Interest Senior Debt

GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a fintech leader in facilitating financial services and credit facilities to the regulated cannabis industry, announced the closing of a $1,500,000 secured credit facility for a Missouri-based cannabis operator. This transaction marks the second tranche of a $5,000,000 loan funding package aimed at refinancing expensive senior debt across four retail dispensaries in Missouri. An initial tranche of $1.07 million was originated on October 29, 2024.

“Safe Harbor Financial is dedicated to supporting cannabis operators with robust and compliant financial solutions through our financial institution partners that mirror those available through traditional banking sources,” said John Foley, Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending at Safe Harbor Financial. “This credit facility exemplifies our commitment to delivering competitive market interest rates and favorable loan terms, allowing cannabis businesses to efficiently manage debt and focus on growth.”

With a focus on competitive market pricing, Safe Harbor Financial structured the financing package to deliver optimal lending terms for the borrower. The deal underscores the Company’s ability to provide bank-quality lending solutions tailored specifically for cannabis operators, further reinforcing its leadership in cannabis financial services.

Terry Mendez, Co-CEO of Safe Harbor Financial added: “This latest financing demonstrates Safe Harbor’s commitment to offering competitive market pricing and tailored financial solutions that support the long-term stability of cannabis operators. Capitalizing our ability to structure favorable loan terms, we empower cannabis businesses to thrive in an evolving marketplace. Safe Harbor remains dedicated to offering cannabis operators and the financial services they need to grow, while simultaneously delivering sustainable value to our investors through a strong and diversified credit portfolio.”

This latest transaction reinforces Safe Harbor Financial’s ongoing mission to expand access to capital for cannabis businesses, an industry that has historically faced significant banking and lending challenges. By leveraging strong deposit relationships, Safe Harbor Financial continues to pioneer comprehensive financial services that meet the unique needs of the regulated cannabis market.

About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions, providing traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past decade, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $25 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning more than 41 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S. and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor’s services; Safe Harbor’s ability to issue loans in the same or similar fashion; Safe Harbor’s growth prospects and Safe Harbor’s market size; Safe Harbor’s projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors and historical performance; new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; the impact volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of Safe Harbor’s securities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Safe Harbor; and other statements regarding Safe Harbor’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Safe Harbor’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Safe Harbor undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact Information

Safe Harbor Investor Relations

ir@SHFinancial.org

KCSA Strategic Communications

Ellen Mellody

safeharbor@kcsa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.