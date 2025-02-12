Bluejay Therapeutics Appoints Mary Cromwell as Senior Vice President and Head of Technical Operations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluejay Therapeutics , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing potentially life-changing therapeutics for serious viral and liver diseases, today announced that Mary Cromwell, Ph.D., has joined its leadership team as Senior Vice President and Head of Technical Operations.

"Mary is a seasoned biotech executive with a track record of exceptional leadership in manufacturing sciences, formulation, quality, supply chain management, process development and BLA submissions. She has played key roles in advancing therapeutic candidates from late-stage research through commercialization,” said Keting Chu, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bluejay Therapeutics. “I am thrilled to welcome her to Bluejay Therapeutics as we continue our efforts to advance new therapeutic options for people living with chronic hepatitis D and chronic hepatitis B.”

Dr. Cromwell has more than 30 years of experience in biotechnology operations and technical leadership. Most recently, she was Chief Technology Officer at Allakos, where she led technical operations and manufacturing strategy. Prior to that, Dr. Cromwell held a series of positions of increasing responsibility at Genentech/Roche, including Vice President and Head of Quality, Drug Substance, overseeing Quality Assurance and Quality Control for manufacturing. Her expertise spans end-to-end process and product technical development, quality and manufacturing. She was directly involved in the licensure of numerous Genentech/Roche products, including Avastin® and Perjeta® and served as a member of the Genentech Foundation Board. Dr. Cromwell holds a Ph.D. from the University of Colorado, Denver, a master’s degree in biophysical chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley, and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from West Virginia University.

Bluejay’s lead product candidate brelovitug (BJT-778) recently received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta (CHD). Brelovitug also previously received EMA’s PRIME and Orphan designation.

About Bluejay Therapeutics

Bluejay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing potentially life-changing therapeutics for serious viral and liver diseases. The company is currently investigating brelovitug (BJT-778) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D (CHD) and chronic hepatitis B (CHB) virus infections. Additionally, Bluejay is advancing several innovative programs with the goal of developing a combination regimen to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B, including a proprietary TLR9 agonist (cavrotolimod) and a liver-targeted hepatitis B virus (HBV) transcript inhibitor (BJT-628). For more information on Bluejay Therapeutics, please visit the company’s website at www.bluejaytx.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

