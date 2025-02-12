Mike Tyson Launches TYSON 2.0 Eye Drops for Red Eye Relief

New Eye Care Product Launching at CHAMPS Trade Show and Available in Smoke Shops Nationwide

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carma HoldCo Inc ., a leading global house of brands, harnessing the power of cultural icons to transform industries, announced TYSON 2.0 , is expanding its product line with the launch of TYSON 2.0 Eye Drops, offered exclusively by Jbrands Distribution . This marks Carma HoldCo’s latest move into the non-regulated consumer packaged goods market, further diversifying its offerings beyond nicotine and cannabis products.

TYSON 2.0 Eye Drops will be available in smoke shops nationwide and will debut at the CHAMPS Trade Show in Las Vegas, one of the premier gatherings for industry professionals. Wholesale and distribution partners will have exclusive early access, ensuring widespread availability for consumers seeking effective and fast-acting red eye relief.

“TYSON 2.0 has always been about creating high-quality products that meet real consumer needs,” said Mike Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0. “My goal is for TYSON 2.0 to be present in consumers’ lives across the globe, so expanding into eye care is a natural next step for us. I’m excited to bring a product to market that I know our fans will love.”

The launch of TYSON 2.0 Eye Drops aligns with Carma HoldCo’s strategic expansion into non-regulated CPG markets. Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo, emphasized, “This product represents our commitment to innovation and diversification. We’re continuously looking for opportunities to serve our audience beyond our core categories, and TYSON 2.0 Eye Drops is an exciting new step in that journey.”

TYSON 2.0 Eye Drops will be available for wholesalers and distributors starting at CHAMPS, with broader retail availability to follow. The product will be supported by a strategic marketing campaign, including in-store promotions, digital advertising and influencer collaborations to drive awareness and engagement.

For more information about TYSON 2.0 Eye Drops, wholesale opportunities, and product availability, fill out the contact form at jbrands.com .

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 22 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson’s legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it’s cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences. For more information visit TYSON20.com .



About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo’s talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information visit CarmaHoldCo.com .

Media Inquiries:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Patrick Maddox

carmaholdco@kcsa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.