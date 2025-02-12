BOS to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 18, 2025

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies, is pleased to announce that Eyal Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 9:40 am Eastern Time.

Mr. Cohen will provide an overview presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Questions may be submitted in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com.

Investors can register in advance to attend the conference and receive any updates at: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1696664&tp_key=a17d7ff4c2&sti=bosc.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

About BOS.

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations across three specialized divisions:

Intelligent Robotics Division : Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision. RFID Division : Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control. Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing cutting-edge products.



For more information about BOS, please visit https://www.boscom.com/.

For additional information, contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates

+1-214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com



Eyal Cohen, CEO

BOS

+972-542525925

eyalc@boscom.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.