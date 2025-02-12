Alliance Entertainment Unveils New Handmade by Robots Collectible Figures at Walmart, Tapping into the Booming Pop Culture Market

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT) is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest line of Handmade by Robots™ collectible figures, which debuted in select Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com on February 7.

This exciting new collection represents a unique fusion of craftsmanship and pop culture, catering to the growing demand for collectible products that resonate with consumers and collectors alike. These figures are not just toys; they are meticulously crafted pieces of art that celebrate iconic elements of pop culture. Each figure captures the essence of beloved characters and themes, making them highly sought after by collectors of all ages.

"Our collaboration with Walmart marks an exciting step forward in expanding the reach of Handmade by Robots collectibles and strengthening Alliance Entertainment’s position in the collectibles market," said Jeff Walker, CEO of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. "These figures embody the craftsmanship and nostalgia that collectors seek, and by securing a retail presence at Walmart, we are making these products more accessible to a broader audience while reinforcing our retail partnerships."





Among the featured collectibles in this launch is Handmade by Robots’ Back to the Future collection, which introduces exclusive limited-edition Blacklight figures of iconic characters such as Marty McFly and Doc Emmett Brown, capturing the essence of the beloved film series with stunning detail and craftsmanship. Additionally, the collection introduces exclusive Blacklight collectibles of Shorty and Spikey from the cult classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space. These premium figures, crafted with Handmade by Robots’ signature stylized design, are expected to generate strong demand among pop culture enthusiasts.

Walmart’s growing collectible assortment makes them an ideal retail partner for introducing Handmade by Robots to both established collectors and new fans eager to discover new and exciting products. With an increasing consumer appetite for exclusive and limited-run collectibles, this launch represents an opportunity for Alliance Entertainment to enhance its retail presence and drive incremental sales within the specialty collectibles category.

About Handmade by Robots

Handmade by Robots, a division of Alliance Entertainment, is a unique collectibles brand that produces licensed vinyl figures designed to replicate the look of hand-knit plush toys. With a focus on craftsmanship and nostalgic appeal, the brand’s product portfolio includes fan-favorite characters from major entertainment franchises. For more information, visit https://www.handmadebyrobots.com/.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 325,000 unique in-stock SKU’s, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys, and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

Handmade by Robots Handmade by Robots collectible vinyl figures available at select Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com

