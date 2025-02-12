Organic Rice Syrup Market is Expected to Reach US$ 1.36 Billion by 2034, Growing at a 5.1% | Fact.MR Report

Organic Rice Syrup Being Increasingly Used as Binding Agent in Energy Bars: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to an updated research report compiled by seasoned analysts at Fact.MR, the global organic rice syrup market is projected to reach a size of US$ 825.3 million in 2024 and advance at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Global demand for organic rice syrup is rising as people look more and more for natural, healthier substitutes for refined sugars. This brown rice-based plant-based sweetener is becoming more and more well-liked due to its mild flavor and alleged health advantages. Because organic rice syrup has a lower glycemic index than standard sweeteners, it appeals to health-conscious people and is a desirable choice for blood sugar monitors. Its appeal to a wider range of dietary choices has been bolstered by its vegan and gluten-free status, as well as its flexibility in baking and cooking.

Taking notice, the food sector has added organic rice syrup to a variety of goods, such as dairy-free ice cream and energy bars. Manufacturers are taking advantage of rice syrup's natural origins to satisfy customer desires for transparent, minimally processed products, as clean label trends continue to prevail. Growing consumer preference for sweeteners made organically has also increased the appeal of organic rice syrup as people become more conscious of environmental sustainability. It is anticipated that this tendency will fuel the global market for organic rice syrup to keep expanding.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global organic rice syrup market is forecasted to increase to a value of US$ 1.36 billion by 2034-end.

North America is estimated to hold a market share of 25.8% in 2024.

The East Asia market is forecasted to reach US$ 188 million in 2024 and account for 22.8% share of the global market.

The South Korea market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The household segment is analyzed to hold a market share of 64.6% by 2034.



“Organic rice syrup has low-fructose content compared to other syrups, making it a desired choice for health-conscious people,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Organic Rice Syrup Market:

Suzanne’s Specialties; Nature’s One, Inc.; Wuhu Deli Foods Co. Ltd.; Axiom Foods; California Natural Products (CNP); ABF Ingredients; Cargill Incorporated; ADM; Wuhu Haoyikuai Food Co. Ltd.; Gulshan Polyols Ltd.; Malt Products Corporation; Habib Rice Products Ltd.; Lundberg.

Focus on Development of Blended Syrups:

Manufacturers are introducing exciting new taste varieties of organic rice syrup, enhancing its appeal and versatility. These innovations include syrups flavored with berry, cinnamon, and vanilla, catering to diverse culinary preferences and uses. Another significant development is the creation of blended syrups, which combine rice syrup with other natural sweeteners like coconut nectar or maple syrup, offering unique flavor profiles and added nutritional benefits. Some manufacturers are also exploring different types of rice, such as red or black rice, to produce syrups with distinctive flavors and enhanced antioxidant properties.

Improvements in manufacturing processes have led to rice syrups that are more neutral in taste and clearer in appearance, making them ideal for applications where maintaining the original flavor of ingredients is crucial. Additionally, the market for sports nutrition is experiencing growth with the introduction of organic rice protein syrups. These advancements not only cater to the growing consumer demand for innovative, natural sweeteners but also create new market opportunities, driving the global expansion of organic rice syrups.

Organic Rice Syrup Market News:

In 2024, Cargill added a new rice syrup powder to its plant - based offering. The company also partnered with organic rice syrup to create an organic vegan chocolate that has an earthy flavor. Cargill also said it

will increase its production of organic, non - GMO tapioca syrup , with upgrades to its plant in Cikande, Indonesia , that will allow it to reach its annual production target of 12,000 metric tons by 2024. Batory Foods introduced a new organic brown rice syrup, which is certified non - GMO, certified organic , and gluten - free . This syrup has multifunctional properties and led to the elimination of additives and preservatives in June 2021.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the organic rice syrup market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (brown rice syrup, white rice syrup), application (bakeries, confectioneries, beverages, processed foods, dressing & spreads, dairy products, ice cream), end use (household, commercial), and distribution channel (direct sales, indirect sales), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

