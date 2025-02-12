Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Michele A. Ratcliffe to Join Oberheiden P.C.

Dallas, TX, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oberheiden P.C. announces that former Assistant U.S. Attorney Michele A. Ratcliffe will be joining the firm.



With a legal career spanning 35 years, Ms. Ratcliffe has extensive experience in both private practice and civil service. After beginning her career at a law firm in Texas, she joined the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. During her tenure with the DOJ, Ms. Ratcliffe worked alongside agents at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and other federal agencies to investigate and prosecute cyber-crimes.



“A Proven Litigator with a Reputation that Speaks for Itself”



Today, Ms. Ratcliffe continues to focus her practice on cyber-crimes and other complex white-collar federal offenses, though she now does so from the other side of the aisle. She also represents clients in select civil litigation matters, including cases involving products liability, premises liability, professional liability, and insurance claims.



“Michele Ratcliffe’s reputation speaks for itself,” says founding attorney Nick Oberheiden, PhD. “She is well-known as an effective litigator who relies on her experience as an Assistant U.S. Attorney to represent clients in extremely high-stakes matters. She will be a huge asset to the firm, and I look forward to witnessing her capabilities first-hand in the years to come.”



Working alongside Oberheiden P.C.’s other senior attorneys, Ms. Ratcliffe will primarily represent the firm’s high-profile clients in complex civil and criminal litigation. She will serve in a consulting role for select federal matters as well.

About Oberheiden P.C.



Comprised of former high-level government officials and Justice Department prosecutors, Oberheiden P.C. represents businesses, professionals, and organizations in complex and sensitive investigations as well as in litigation matters involving federal laws and regulations.



