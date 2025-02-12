Anatomic Pathology Market to Surpass USD 74.64 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Diagnostic Needs and AI Integration

Anatomic Pathology Market

Anatomic Pathology Market Growth is fueled by AI-driven diagnostics, aging populations, and increasing cancer prevalence.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Anatomic Pathology Market size was estimated at USD 37.97 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 74.64 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Anatomic pathology is the most rapidly growing market, given the rising demand for advanced diagnostic techniques such as molecular pathology and personalized medicine. Since pathology services are critical for clinical pathways, the growing need for tissue analysis supports more personalized treatments. In addition, AI tools improve the accuracy of diagnostics, minimize errors, and make workflows more efficient. By application: The disease diagnosis segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58% in 2023. Anatomic pathology plays a critical role in disease diagnosis and etiology. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly cancer, and an aging population are the primary drivers for the demand for accurate diagnosis. In March 2023, PathAI developed its AISight, an AI-based tool that evaluates PD-L1 positive tumors and immune cells in lung cancer. This also helps in better tumor detection by anatomic pathology at early stages, thus curbing the higher costs of the treatment. Apart from this, more innovation among the manufacturers also boosts the rise of the segment of disease diagnosis in anatomic pathology. By product: The consumables segment dominated the market with the highest market share of 69% in 2023. The dominance is due to the wide availability and affordability of pathology consumables. The growth of this segment is supported by a broad selection of products, including essential reagents, antibodies, and probes tailored for anatomic pathology protocols. Ultra-view SISH DNP Detection Kit, Agilent's Instrument Cleaning Kit, and Thermo Fisher's CISH Centromere Detection Kits are some of the notable examples. Sysmex launched its Clinical Flow Cytometry1 System in Japan in May 2023, enhancing efficiency in testing. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd launched its PRAME antibody to aid melanoma diagnosis in September 2022. By end use: The hospital segment dominated the market with a 49% market share in 2023. Large medical centers, especially hospitals, receive a large number of patients, which increases the demand for anatomic pathology services in disease diagnosis and treatment planning. Equipped with advanced diagnostic technologies, hospitals offer comprehensive pathology services that are crucial for detecting conditions like cancer. Moreover, hospitals integrate pathology results into the broader treatment process, which influences clinical decisions and patient outcomes. Availability of State-of-the-art Laboratories and Multidisciplinary care within the Hospital further Consolidate their Positions as the biggest End-user of anatomic Pathology Market. Regional analysis: In 2023, North America dominated the anatomic pathology market with a market share of 45% due to the advanced healthcare, high medical spending, and the increasing demand for diagnostic services due to the vast prevalence of cancer in the U.S. The region is expected to continue its leadership due to ongoing technological developments and better healthcare access. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 8.52% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. The region has an aging population, increasing disease awareness, and growth in healthcare infrastructure, which are driving the demand for anatomic pathology services despite lower healthcare spending compared to the OECD. The growth is also supported by higher adoption of digital health solutions in the region. The region has an aging population, increasing disease awareness, and growth in healthcare infrastructure, which are driving the demand for anatomic pathology services despite lower healthcare spending compared to the OECD. The growth is also supported by higher adoption of digital health solutions in the region.Key Players in Anatomic Pathology Market• Danaher Corporation (Leica Biosystems - Automated Slide Scanners, Tissue Stainers)• PHC Holdings Corporation (Epredia - Pathology Imaging Systems, Tissue Microarray Processors)• Quest Diagnostics (Ameripath - Molecular Diagnostic Kits, Cytology Reagents)• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp Pathology - Immunohistochemistry Kits, Digital Pathology Software)• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Ventana - Immunohistochemistry Stains, Automated Slide Stainers)• Agilent Technologies (SureScan - Digital Pathology Imaging, Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits)• Cardinal Health (Histology Lab Equipment, Diagnostic Reagents)• Sakura Finetek USA (Tissue Embedding Systems, Automated Slide Scanners)• NeoGenomics Laboratories (Genomic Testing Kits, Oncology Pathology Services)• BioGenex (Immunohistochemistry Reagents, Diagnostic Antibodies)• Mylan N.V. (Molecular Diagnostics Kits, Pathology Reagents)• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Oncology Pathology Services, Immunohistochemistry Reagents)• Sanofi (Cancer Diagnostic Kits, Pathology Testing Reagents)• Pfizer Inc. (Oncology Diagnostics, Biomarker Testing Reagents)• GlaxoSmithKline (Pathology Testing Kits, Cancer Biomarkers)• Novartis AG (Gene Expression Testing, Tumor Pathology Kits)• Bayer AG (Pathology Diagnostic Kits, Tumor Marker Assays)• Eli Lilly (Cancer Biomarker Testing, Molecular Diagnostics)• Merck & Co. 