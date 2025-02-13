DISCOUNTED PHOTOGRAPHY TRAINING FOR FURLOUGHED FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WORKERS AND CONTRACTORS

NATIONS LARGEST PHOTOGRAPHY TRAINING PROGRAM OFFERS 20% DISCOUNT TO FURLOUGHED GOVERNMENT WORKERS SEEKING NEW CAREER, SIDELINE INCOME, OR JUST STRESS RELIEF

Photography can be a great way to develop a second career, be self-employed, in total control of your own financial destiny, or to produce sideline income, or just as a stress relieving activity .” — E. David Luria

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington Photo Safari4545 Connecticut Avenue NW # 418Washington DC 20008info@washingtonphotosafari.comTel. 202-669-8468DC-based Washington Photo Safari, one of the nation’s largest instruction programs for amateur photographers, announced today that it is offering a 20% discount on any of its photo workshops for employees or contractors who have recently been laid off or furloughed by the US Government.The announcement was made by WPS director E. David Luria, who said: “I feel their pain. It happened to me 30 years ago when federal funds were cut back from my non-governmental organization and my position was eliminated after a 34- year career. So, I took up my hobby of photography and made it my profession, and I am very happy I did so!”“Photography can be a great way to develop a second career, where you are self-employed and in total control of your own financial destiny, or to produce some sideline income, or just as a stress relieving activity during difficult times,” Luria continued.“But, as in any profession, photography takes training,” he said, “And so we want to make it easier for people who have suffered in this recent turn of events by giving them a 20% discount to develop new photo skills through workshops in such income- producing areas as:- aerial drone photography- architectural and real estate photography- portrait photography- pet photography- professional videography- wedding photography- Lightroom training- food and restaurant photography- street and journalism photography- travel and family photography- event photography- creating a photography website”The organization also offers private tutoring, a special session on Photography as A Second Career, and a discounted 6-month, 12-safari program called “So! Ya Wannabe a Photographer!”, which provides certification in a variety of photo skills at the end of the program.Washington Photo Safari was established in 1999 by Mr. Luria as a sideline to his own architectural and event photography business. It began that year with 72 clients and has since grown to provide 6,800 photo workshops for over 46,000 customers from all 54 US states and territories and from 71 other countries around the world, hundreds of whom have given the organization 5- star reviews on Trip Advisor, Google, and Facebook.“Safari is a Swahili word for” journey”, so we offer our clients a “journey” into photography, either as a hobby or as a potential source of income. One of our clients started with us when he was 14, he took 24 different photo Safaris over a period of 8 years and is now senior graphic designer for a large credit card company and also teaches wedding photography for us! “ Luria commented.“Applicants for this program are invited to browse our organization’s website at www.washingtonphotosafari.com to find the sessions that fit their needs. Those registrants who indicate that they are recently laid- off or furloughed federal employees or contractors will receive a 20% refund after registration,” Luria concluded

