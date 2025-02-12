BigCommerce Strengthens Leadership Team with New Chief Revenue and Chief Marketing Officers

Technology industry veteran Michelle Suzuki joins as CMO, and Rob Walter brings vast ecommerce experience as new CRO

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading provider of open, composable commerce solutions for B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today announced the additions of Rob Walter as its chief revenue officer and Michelle Suzuki as company’s chief marketing officer.

Walter is a seasoned revenue leader with 20 years of ecommerce experience leading sales and go-to-market teams at successful companies including Salesforce, Ebay, ChannelAdviser and Amplience.

Suzuki brings more than 25 years of experience scaling and transforming high-growth companies, including renowned technology companies such as EMC, Ancestry and Ivanti.

“These additions strengthen BigCommerce’s senior leadership team and reflect our commitment to investing in top talent to help us achieve our goals across BigCommerce, Feedonomics and Makeswift,” said Travis Hess, CEO of BigCommerce. “Their experience and expertise will be huge contributors to the success of the company as we refocus on reigniting growth and improving shareholder value.”

Walter is an accomplished revenue growth and go-to-market executive with a proven track record of scaling teams, driving innovation and achieving exceptional revenue outcomes across the technology and retail sectors. With over two decades of leadership experience in sales, marketing, customer success and professional services, Walter has been instrumental in the growth and success of globally recognized organizations.

He previously spent six years as chief revenue officer at Amplience, a leading CMS provider and most recently at OroCommerce, a B2B ecommerce solution provider. At both companies Walter led strategy and oversaw sales, marketing, customer success and professional services operations. Under his leadership, Amplience and OroCommerce experienced significant growth.

“Ecommerce businesses today need to reach their customers in new and dynamic ways,” Walter said. “BigCommerce offers brands and retailers the flexibility to customize and meet their customers wherever they may be, and I look forward to working with our current customers and new ones to help them reach their goals.”

As CMO of BigCommerce, Suzuki defines strategy and builds high-performing teams responsible for demand generation, customer marketing, partner marketing, digital marketing, content, communications, social media and global regional marketing.

Previously, Suzuki was CMO at Glassbox, where she led strategy and oversaw a comprehensive suite of marketing functions including brand strategy, digital transformation, demand generation, content marketing, marketing operations, customer engagement, communications/social media and product marketing. Previously, she was senior vice president of global marketing at Instructure, where she was instrumental in transforming the company’s international regions into rapid-growth SaaS businesses. In 2021, she helped lead the company to a successful $3 billion IPO. She has extensive M&A experience—diligence, acquisition and integration—having completed more than 10 transactions in her career.

“I pride myself on being a data-centric growth marketer who harnesses the combination of creativity, content and data to connect with and delight customers through high-value, customized experiences,” she said. “I’m excited to join BigCommerce at this important time to help lead its return to fast growth and long-term success.”

