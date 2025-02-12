The “Hottest” Bagel in New York is Coming to Tampa





TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PopUp Bagels, the award-winning bagel brand redefining the bagel experience, is expanding into Florida. Tampa is the first franchise location in the state.

Since the brand's debut in Connecticut in 2021, PopUp Bagels has morphed from humble beginnings to an award-winning company known for its unique business model, featuring hot and whole bagels, weekly schmear flavors and impressive brand collaborations. What started out of founder Adam Goldberg's backyard window is now a defining icon of New York's bagel culture with multiple pop-ups and permanent locations.

"We're super excited to launch in Tampa," said PopUp Bagels Founder Adam Goldberg. "Tampa has always been one of my favorite cities, and this will be awesome for the people who live here and love great bagels."

Expanding to Florida marks a major milestone for PopUp Bagels, bringing its award-winning bagels to a region that has long craved high-quality bagels made fresh daily. The 30 new locations will deliver the same freshly baked, hot-out-of-the-oven bagels that have redefined the bagel experience in NYC, Connecticut, and beyond. The shops will serve bagels for walk-ins, advance orders, and catering.

"After meeting with Adam and the entire PopUp team, we are thrilled to partner with them to grow the Florida market," said Kal Gullapalli. "Florida deserves great bagels, and PopUp has the best product out there. We plan to open locations in Tampa and Orlando in 2025."

What sets PopUp Bagels apart is the experience. Every bagel is baked fresh and served hot, whole, and straight from the oven - no slicing, no sandwiches. Whether you prefer to grip, rip, and dip right on the street or take our bagels home to enjoy in countless ways, PopUp Bagels is all about celebrating simplicity, flavor, and the pure joy of a freshly baked bagel.

Beyond its franchising efforts, PopUp Bagels is also expanding with company-owned locations in Florida, including Delray Beach, the Miami area, and West Palm Beach, further cementing its presence in the Sunshine State.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website, and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

ABOUT KAL GULLAPALLI

Kal Gullapalli is a multi-brand and multi-state franchisee. He currently owns and operates over 100 franchised locations in the following brands: Dave's Hot Chicken, Marco's Pizza, VIO Medspa, Restore Hyper Wellness and European Wax Center. He currently resides in Lutz, FL with his wife and 2 kids.

Media Contact:

Madeline Steinberg

Director of PR

PopUp Bagels

Madeline@popupbagels.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d031364-6f65-47a2-8873-567907a8f8b5

PopUp Bagels - Photo Credit: Jen Goldberg PopUp Bagels - Photo Credit: Jen Goldberg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.