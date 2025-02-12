T-knife Therapeutics to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in March 

SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-knife Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) to fight cancer, today announced that members of the company’s management team will participate in two investor conferences in March.

TD Cowen 45 th Annual Health Care Conference from March 3-5, 2025 in Boston, MA

Annual Health Care Conference from March 3-5, 2025 in Boston, MA Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference from March 10-12, 2025 in Miami, FL



About T-knife Therapeutics

T-knife is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-Ts) that deliver broad, deep and durable responses to solid tumor cancer patients. The company’s unique approach leverages its proprietary platforms and synthetic biology capabilities to design the next-generation of supercharged TCR-Ts with best-in-class potential.

The company’s lead program, TK-6302, is a Supercharged PRAME targeting TCR-T that includes novel enhancements to improve T cell fitness and persistence, to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor micro-environment, and to improve durability of response. The company plans to submit a clinical trial application (CTA) in the fall of 2025 to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical study of TK-6302 in 2026.

T-knife was founded by leading T cell and immunology experts utilizing technology developed at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine together with the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, is led by an experienced management team, and is supported by a leading group of international investors, including Andera Partners, EQT Life Sciences, RA Capital Management and Versant Ventures. For additional information, please visit the company’s website at www.t-knife.com.

