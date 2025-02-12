HII to Participate in Citi’s 2025 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Feb. 18

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) will participate in Citi’s Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Feb. 18. A conversation with HII President and CEO Chris Kastner will begin at 7:10 a.m. Eastern time and will be webcast on ir.hii.com.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

Note: Statements made at the conference may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "guidance," "outlook," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar words or phrases or the negative of these words or phrases. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to: our dependence on the U.S. government for substantially all of our business; significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs and/or changes in customer priorities and requirements (including government budgetary constraints, shifts in defense spending, and changes in customer short-range and long-range plans); our ability to estimate our future contract costs, including cost increases due to inflation, labor challenges, changes in trade policy, or other factors and our efforts to recover or offset such costs and/or changes in estimated contract costs, and perform our contracts effectively; changes in business practices, procurement processes and government regulations and our ability to comply with such requirements; adverse economic conditions in the United States and globally; our level of indebtedness and ability to service our indebtedness; our ability to deliver our products and services at an affordable life cycle cost and compete within our markets; our ability to attract, retain, and train a qualified workforce; subcontractor and supplier performance and the availability and pricing of raw materials and components; our ability to execute our strategic plan, including with respect to share repurchases, dividends, capital expenditures, and strategic acquisitions; investigations, claims, disputes, enforcement actions, litigation (including criminal, civil, and administrative), and/or other legal proceedings, and improper conduct of employees, agents, subcontractors, suppliers, business partners, or joint ventures in which we participate, including the impact on our reputation or ability to do business; changes in key estimates and assumptions regarding our pension and retiree health care costs; security threats, including cyber security threats, and related disruptions; natural and environmental disasters and political instability; health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks; and other risk factors discussed herein and in our other filings with the SEC. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to predict at this time or that we currently do not expect to have a material adverse effect on our business, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we may make.

Contact:

Brooke Hart (Media)

brooke.hart@hii-co.com

202-264-7108

Christie Thomas (Investors)

christie.thomas@hii-co.com

757-380-2104

