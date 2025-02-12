Shirofune Joins 4As, Furthering Its Commitment to the Advertising Industry

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the leading platform for digital advertising automation, is proud to announce its membership in the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As) , further solidifying its dedication to empowering the advertising community. With this achievement, Shirofune is now a member of all three major advertising industry organizations in North America—4As, the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), and the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)—underscoring its commitment to advancing innovation and excellence in the field.

The 4As membership marks a significant milestone in Shirofune’s journey to support agencies and brands globally with industry-leading automation solutions. As an organization that represents the most influential advertising agencies in the U.S., the 4As provides Shirofune with an invaluable platform to engage with leading industry professionals, stay ahead of emerging trends, and collaborate on initiatives that drive meaningful results for marketers.

“We are honored to join the 4As and proud to now be part of all three major advertising organizations in North America,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder of Shirofune. “While we are an established brand in Japan, we’ve always had a goal of introducing our technology to a global scale. This milestone reinforces our commitment to the advertising community and we remain as dedicated as ever to provide agencies and brands with tools that simplify campaign management, improve efficiency, and deliver measurable success across digital channels.”

“We are excited to welcome Shirofune as a Partner Member to the 4As. We carefully select Partner Members who we know will bring added value to member agencies and Shirofune’s platform will be an asset as agencies continue to optimize and innovate with AI” said Juan Carlos Suarez, 4As EVP Membership, Strategic Partnerships & Growth

As a member of the ANA, IAB, and now 4As, Shirofune remains at the forefront of industry collaboration and innovation, offering advertisers access to its powerful, AI-driven platform for automating and optimizing campaigns across Google, Facebook, Amazon, LinkedIn, and more. The company looks forward to contributing to the 4As mission of helping agencies thrive and fostering growth across the advertising ecosystem.

Recent updates in Shirofune’s platform include the integrations of LinkedIn Ads and BigCommerce , the enhancement of its Shopify integration with Google Analytics 4’s data-driven attribution model and the incorporation of its Improvement Suggestion feature for Amazon Ads and Microsoft Ads .

Key features of Shirofune’s platform include:

AI-Driven Campaign Optimization: Automatically adjusts budgets and bids to maximize performance across platforms like Google Ads, Meta, and Amazon Ads.

Automatically adjusts budgets and bids to maximize performance across platforms like Google Ads, Meta, and Amazon Ads. Precision Bidding: Optimizes bidding strategies based on granular factors such as demographics, time slots, and days of the week.

Optimizes bidding strategies based on granular factors such as demographics, time slots, and days of the week. Enhanced Analytics Integration: Delivers actionable insights through advanced attribution models, including Google Analytics 4, empowering advertisers to measure and optimize campaigns with greater accuracy.

Delivers actionable insights through advanced attribution models, including Google Analytics 4, empowering advertisers to measure and optimize campaigns with greater accuracy. Scalable Multi-Channel Automation: Simplifies the management of large-scale campaigns, reducing operational costs while boosting long-term ROI and lifetime value (LTV).

For more information about Shirofune and its solutions, visit https://shirofune.us/ .

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to enhance advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns through a single, easy-to-use interface. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan.

About the 4As

The 4As was established in 1917 to promote, advance, and defend the interests of our member agencies, employees and the advertising and marketing industries overall. We empower and equip our members to confidently navigate the ever-changing ecosystem of the agency world. We ensure they remain relevant, are positioned to compete, and have the resources to thrive and grow. With a focus on advocacy, talent and creating impact, the organization serves 600+ member agencies across 1,200 offices, which help direct more than 85% of total U.S. advertising spend. The 4As includes the 4As Benefits division, which insures more than 160,000 employees; the government relations team, who advocate for policies to support the industry; and the 4As Foundation, which advocates for and connects rising talent to the marketing industry by fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity and craft to fuel a more ​equitable future for the industry.

