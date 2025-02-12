DICKEY-john Partners with GrainSense to Launch White Label Product Line

Auburn, IL, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DICKEY-john, a renowned leader in the grain moisture meter industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with GrainSense, a globally recognized manufacturer of high-quality grain analyzers. Through this collaboration, DICKEY-john will integrate GrainSense products into its lineup, offering them under the trusted DICKEY-john brand and providing customers with enhanced solutions.

This partnership represents a major milestone for both companies. By combining DICKEY-john’s expertise with GrainSense’s innovative technology, they aim to deliver unmatched value to customers worldwide. Together, they are setting new standards in quality and performance, ensuring customers benefit from the strengths of two industry leaders.

Dedication to Quality and Advancement

“We are proud to introduce these innovative grain analysis solutions to the agricultural market, developed through the collaboration between DICKEY-john and GrainSense,” said Ketan Mehta, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at TSI Incorporated. “Equipped with patented NIR technology, these user-friendly systems deliver precise measurements of protein, oil, moisture, and carbohydrates, providing a comprehensive grain profile. By combining precision with affordability, we are empowering growers and processors to optimize quality, streamline operations, and maintain product consistency. This partnership reflects our shared dedication to delivering high-value, practical tools that enhance efficiency and decision-making across the industry.”

Recognition for GrainSense Technology Excellence

"GrainSense has developed a revolutionary way to measure grain quality values,” said GrainSense CEO Riku Niemelä. “This partnership with DICKEY-john is a significant step for GrainSense and recognition of our expertise. This collaboration allows us to expand our reach and bring our high-quality products to a wider audience. DICKEY-john's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our values, making this partnership a natural fit."

About GrainSense

GrainSense offers an innovative grain analysis solution featuring its patented NIR sensor. This sensor transforms traditional, bulky Near-Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy equipment into a compact, affordable format, significantly reducing costs compared to conventional equipment. The GrainSense solution is tailored for industrial, trading, research, and farming customers, providing instant grain quality analysis. GrainSense technology quickly measures protein, moisture, oil, and carbohydrate contents from just a few kernels or flowing grain without stopping the grain flow.

About DICKEY-john

DICKEY-john, a Division of TSI Incorporated, is a company known for its innovative agricultural sensing solutions. They have been revolutionizing agricultural electronics for over 50 years, providing market-leading products such as monitors, controllers, moisture testers, and ground speed sensors. Their technologies are designed to help growers maximize production, efficiency, and profits by generating accurate and reliable data.

