Advanced Flower Capital Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ending December 31, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (f/k/a AFC Gamma, Inc.) (Nasdaq: AFCG) (“AFC”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, March 13, 2025 before market open. Management will review AFC’s financial results at 10:00 am ET via webcast available on the Investor Relations website at investors.advancedflowercapital.com. Participants are also invited to access the conference call by registering in advance at this link. A replay will be available one hour after the event.

AFC distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in receiving firm updates by email can sign up for them here.

About Advanced Flower Capital Inc.

Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: AFCG) is a leading commercial mortgage REIT that provides institutional loans to state law compliant cannabis operators in the U.S. Through the management team’s deep network and significant credit and cannabis expertise, AFC originates, structures and underwrites loans ranging from $10 million to over $100 million, typically secured by quality real estate assets, license value and cash flows. It is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit advancedflowercapital.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Robyn Tannenbaum

561-510-2293

ir@advancedflowercapital.com

Media Contact

Profile Advisors

Rich Myers & Rachel Goun

347-774-1125

srt@profileadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.