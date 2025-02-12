Nametag Introduces VerifiedHire™ to Combat North Korean Remote IT Worker Fraud

First-of-its-kind solution for secure employee onboarding prevents infiltration by advanced nation-state threat actors

SEATTLE, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nametag, the leading provider of integrated identity verification and account protection solutions, today announced VerifiedHire™, a groundbreaking solution for secure employee onboarding and initial credentialing. VerifiedHire combats North Korean IT workers and other remote worker fraud schemes using Nametag’s revolutionary Deepfake Defense™ identity verification (IDV) engine, ensuring that only legitimate users gain access to enterprise networks and applications.

Nation State Actors Are Exploiting Insecure Hiring Practices to Infiltrate Global Enterprises

Investigations have uncovered numerous programs to place Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)-affiliated operatives into remote IT jobs within U.S. and global enterprises. This enables the country to avoid international sanctions, funnel money to weapons development programs, and steal secrets. Hundreds of western enterprises have been compromised; one program involving two front companies employing more than 130 DPRK IT workers has generated over $88 million for North Korea’s government. To combat these and other remote worker fraud schemes, Nametag created VerifiedHire.

VerifiedHire Stops Fake IT Workers and Remote Worker Fraud

Nametag’s solution prevents imposters from infiltrating corporate networks by replacing outdated, insecure initial credentialing procedures with robust identity assurance. New hires are directed to a self-service onboarding microsite, where they navigate intuitive workflows to verify their identity with Nametag’s Deepfake Defense engine. Verified hires can then set their passwords and enroll in multi-factor authentication (MFA) with their company’s identity provider(s). Imposters are prevented from gaining access, while security and risk teams gain crucial visibility into potential insider threats.

“Employee onboarding is a gap in IT security that nobody has been able to figure out—except Nametag,” said the senior IT director at a top-ranked, publicly-traded biotechnology company. “VerifiedHire has transformed our employee onboarding experience. The ability for new hires to set up their own accounts without IT intervention is a game-changer. VerifiedHire is the only solution for employee onboarding and credentialing that delivers the level of identity security and assurance we require.”

Key Features and Benefits

Prevents Infiltration: VerifiedHire is the first solution directly aimed at combating sophisticated remote worker fraud schemes, including deepfake-wielding nation-state threat actors.

VerifiedHire is the first solution directly aimed at combating sophisticated remote worker fraud schemes, including deepfake-wielding nation-state threat actors. Stops Contractor Fraud: Enterprises can use Nametag to quickly verify their extended workforce at scale, discovering imposters and revealing potential insider threats.

Enterprises can use Nametag to quickly verify their extended workforce at scale, discovering imposters and revealing potential insider threats. Eliminates Temporary Passwords: VerifiedHire replaces outdated, insecure temporary password delivery systems with an initial credentialing experience that’s modern, secure, and streamlined.

VerifiedHire replaces outdated, insecure temporary password delivery systems with an initial credentialing experience that’s modern, secure, and streamlined. Powered by Deepfake Defense: VerifiedHire is built on Deepfake Defense, the only identity verification engine proven effective against modern, AI-powered impersonation threats.

VerifiedHire is built on Deepfake Defense, the only identity verification engine proven effective against modern, AI-powered impersonation threats. Cost Savings: By deflecting new employee verification and initial credentialing to self-service, VerifiedHire creates substantial time and cost savings for IT and Human Resources departments.



“Nametag’s launch of VerifiedHire underscores our continued commitment to creating end-to-end workforce account protection,” said Aaron Painter, CEO at Nametag. “Since every organization employs a unique approach to employee onboarding, we developed an out-of-the-box-solution that is easily customized to each enterprise’s workflows, software environments, and business requirements.”

VerifiedHire fits seamlessly into enterprise onboarding workflows through plug-and-play integrations with Identity and Access Management (IAM) providers such as Okta, Microsoft Entra, Cisco Duo, and OneLogin. Nametag also integrates with IT Service Management (ITSM) platforms such as ServiceNow and Zendesk. Turnkey integrations with Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS) such as Workday are under development. Nametag's platform supports a deep level of configuration and customization, including industry-leading privacy controls.

Nametag VerifiedHire™ is available today. Visit getnametag.com to learn more and view a demo.

About Nametag

Nametag provides integrated identity verification and account protection solutions that prevent modern impersonation threats and streamline user experiences. Powered by Deepfake Defense™, Nametag detects and blocks sophisticated attacks which bypass other, outdated approaches to user verification, delivering the highest possible level of identity assurance. Nametag’s out-of-the-box solutions help enterprises secure their entire user account lifecycle, from onboarding through recovery, while ensuring compliance with the latest privacy standards. Security-conscious enterprises trust Nametag to protect their businesses and reduce IT and support costs. For more information, visit getnametag.com .

Nametag Media Contact:

Jennifer Schenberg

PenVine for Nametag

917-445-4454

jennifer@penvine.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7a13a7c-3efe-4e03-ae07-f395f05d3af5

Nametag Introduces VerifiedHire™ to Combat North Korean Remote IT Worker Fraud Secure employee onboarding with Nametag VerifiedHire™.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.